Early goals do the trick for Kanturk

Cork Premier IFC: Kanturk 2-9 Macroom 1-11

Two goals in a lively opening quarter ensured Kanturk edged out Macroom in this exciting Premier Intermediate Football Championship game at Cullen. In the end Kanturk were hanging on as Macroom desperately tried to find an equaliser.

Kanturk’s Ryan Walsh registered the opening score of this exciting contest before Fintan Goold replied with a ’45.

Minutes later Kanturk’s Liam O’Keefe slotted to the net from close range after an excellent pass from Alan Walsh. A surging run and score from Lorcan O’Neill put Kanturk three clear before Tony Dineen landed a superb score from out the field for Macroom.

The Duhallow outfit went further ahead after Colin Walsh fielded superbly before crashing home a second Kanturk goal after 13 minutes. But Macroom replied with a goal of their own following a neat finish from Michael Cronin.

Fintan Goold clipped over to leave his side trailing by 2-2 to 1-4 at the first water break. Goold landed a classy score for the mid Cork side before Lorcan O’Neill landed his second of the half which left Kanturk leading by 2-7 to 1-7 at halftime.

Macroom substitute David Goold landed a superb score which was followed by another long-range effort from Killian O’Donovan which left the minimum between the sides after 42 minutes. The scoring completely dried up in the third quarter and Darren Browne landed Kanturk’s first score of the half before the second water break. Kanturk’s goalkeeper Kyle Holland landed a long-range free which was the difference between the teams in the end of a very low-scoring second half.

Scorers for Kanturk: L O’Keeffe (1-1); C Walsh (1-0); A Walsh, L O’Neill (0-2 each); K Holland, D Browne, R Walsh, I Walsh (f) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Macroom: F Goold (0-4, 1 ’45); M Cronin (1-0); P Lucey (0-2); T Dineen, A Quinn, D Goold, K O’Donovan S Kiely (f) (0-1 each).

KANTURK: K Holland; J McLoughlin, D Brown, L Cashman; L O’Neill, J Brown, L McLoughlin; P Walsh, J Fitzpatrick; A Walsh, R Walsh, L O’Keefe; , I Walsh, C Walsh, M Healy.

Subs: B O’Sullivan for J Fitzpatrick ( 40, inj), G Bucinskas for L McLoughlin ( 48, inj), C Kernon for A Walsh (58), E O’Connor for L O’Neill (60)

MACROOM: B O’Connell; J O’Riordan, B O’Gorman, R Buckley; T Dineen, S Kiely, C Donovan; A Quinn, D Horgan; F Goold, M Cronin, P Lucey; C O’Sullivan, E O’Leary, E O’Gorman.

Subs: D Creedon for C O’Sullivan (h/t), D Goold for E O’Leary (38). J Murphy for P Lucey (45, inj), G Angland for B O’Gorman (48), M Cahill for D Creedon (59, inj)

Referee: C Walsh (Nemo Rangers).