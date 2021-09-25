42 unbeaten but Ballygunner survive almighty scare from Mount Sion

Waterford SHC semi-final: Ballygunner 0-21 Mount Sion 1-16

Ballygunner came within inches of losing their county title on Saturday evening as old rivals Mount Sion gave them an almighty scare.

There was only a point between them in injury time when Sion forward Alan Kirwan turned down the chance to level and went for the jugular. The ball flashed across the face of goal and wide.

"It was less than a foot wide, very, very close," admitted Gunners keeper Stephen O'Keeffe afterwards.

That's how near John Meaney's men came to causing an upset and ending Ballygunner's bid for eight in a row. Late, late points from Dessie Hutchinson and Peter Hogan made it 42 games unbeaten in Waterford for the Gunners.

It was the first time since the 2018 county quarter-final with Roanmore that any team in the Déise came within a score of the men in red and black.

The champions were glad to hear the final whistle after five nerve-jangling minutes of injury time.

"So proud of the lads," said a relieved manager Darragh O'Sullivan. "We really had to come down the stretch. Such a tight battle. We expected that. We knew that Mount Sion were going to put it up to us today. They've worked savagely hard, like a lot of clubs in the county, and that's brilliant for Waterford hurling. I'm absolutely thrilled with our fellas. It's the tightest game we've had in a long, long time. We're delighted that we've come out the right side of it because we could very easily have panicked. Some of the scores towards the end of the game were very composed. That's what I'm so proud of. The lads stuck to it and we got out."

Austin Gleeson made it a one-point game on 55 minutes. Sion missed three chances to level before Kirwan fired wide. Anxious times for O'Sullivan on the sideline. "It was difficult, it was difficult all over the field. Our shape was lost at times but it's hard at that point of the game when it's absolute carnage."

County men Hutchinson and Hogan shot four points each from play. Top marksman Pauric Mahony rifled over eight frees but missed three. All Star goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe produced a crucial first half save from Jamie Gleeson and made two late interventions when Sion bombarded the Gunners goal. Waterford defender Ian Kenny was solid at corner back.

Martin 'Blondie' O'Neill struck nine points for Sion (seven from play) while the speed of Stephen Roche also troubled the Gunners defence. Austin Gleeson buried a first-half penalty and finished the evening with 1-4 (1-2 from placed balls).

Two points from Mikey Mahony and one each for brothers Kevin and Pauric as well as Dessie Hutchinson left the champions 5-2 up after 13 minutes. Stephen Roche then won a penalty for Sion and Austin Gleeson drove it down the middle under Stephen O’Keeffe. O’Neill added two frees as the Monastery men led 1-4 to 0-6 at the first water break. Paddy Leavey was yellow carded for dragging Gleeson to ground.

On the restart, O’Keeffe pulled off a stunning one on one save from Jamie Gleeson after Sion ran through the middle once more. They threw the kitchen sink at the champions. Austin Gleeson hooked Pauric Mahony in front of the stand sideline and Stephen Roche sent over an inspirational point (1-7 to 0-8).

The Gunners finished the half strongly however. Dessie Hutchinson hit his second point from play before Mahony’s fifth free levelled matters. Stalwart Shane O’Sullivan edged them ahead with a massive point from his own 65. The Gunners got the last four points to go in 0-13 to 1-8 ahead at the break.

When play resumed, Peter Hogan cut through the heart of the Sion defence and blasted over his third point. Hutchinson also got his third after a superb pick-up. Gleeson had three wides in a row before he pointed a free. Harry Ruddle opened up a four-point gap at the second water break (0-19 to 1-12).

Martin O’Neill brought Sion within a score at the start of the final quarter. Austin Gleeson left one in it with five minutes after he took a pass from brother Jamie (0-19 to 1-15). Sion squandered three point opportunities before Kirwan's goal chance. Hutchinson and Hogan held their nerve as the champions clung on.

Scorers for Ballygunner: P Mahony 0-8 (8fs), D Hutchinson, P Hogan 0-4 each, H Ruddle, M Mahony 0-2 each, S O’Sullivan 0-1.

Scorers for Mount Sion: Martin O’Neill 0-9 (7fs), A Gleeson 1-4 (1-0 pen, 2fs), D Butler, Martin F O’Neill, S Roche 0-1 each.

Ballygunner: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, R Power; B O’Keeffe, T Foley, S O’Sullivan; C Sheahan, P Leavey; M Mahony. P Mahony. P Hogan; D Hutchinson, K Mahony, H Ruddle.

Subs: B O’Sullivan for Sheahan (52), C Power for Ruddle (57).

Mount Sion: I O’Regan: M Daykin, L O’Brien, PJ Fanning; Martin F O’Neill. S O’Neill. P Penkert; S Roche. O Whelan; A Gleeson, A Kirwan, M Gaffney; J Gleeson; Martin O’Neill, J Kennedy

Subs: D Butler for Whelan (37), D Power for Kennedy (48), E McGrath for Gaffney (52).

Referee: T Walsh