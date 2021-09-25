Aidan O'Mahony named manager of MTU Kerry

Former Kerry star Aidan O'Mahony has been named manager of the Munster Technological University (MTU) - Kerry senior football team.
The five-time All-Ireland winner previously served as a selector with the college — then IT Tralee — and has been involved with Kerry development teams and minors.
O'Mahony said: "I am very excited to be involved with the MTU Kerry Campus senior football team and I look forward to the challenge ahead. I look forward to getting to work with the talented group of players based at the University and hopefully we will do the MTU proud when we take the field."
MTU Kerry GAA Club are delighted to announce Aidan O Mahony @GmailMahony as new Senior Football Manager! @radiokerrysport @Kerry_Official @HigherEdGAA @MTU_Kerry pic.twitter.com/dYW4fN09N2— MTU Kerry Campus GAA Club (@MTUKerryGAAClub) September 25, 2021