Aidan O'Mahony named manager of MTU Kerry

The five-time All-Ireland winner previously served as a selector with the college
11 July 2021; Kerry selector Aidan O'Mahony before the 2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final match between Roscommon and Kerry at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 13:29
Cian Locke

Former Kerry star Aidan O'Mahony has been named manager of the Munster Technological University (MTU) - Kerry senior football team.

The five-time All-Ireland winner previously served as a selector with the college — then IT Tralee — and has been involved with Kerry development teams and minors. 

O'Mahony said: "I am very excited to be involved with the MTU Kerry Campus senior football team and I look forward to the challenge ahead. I look forward to getting to work with the talented group of players based at the University and hopefully we will do the MTU proud when we take the field."

