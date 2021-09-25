Cork GAA previews: Nemo Rangers bid to make quick return to winning ways

SATURDAY

Cork Premier SFC

Group A

Douglas v Valley Rovers, Carrigaline (D Murnane), 2pm

A top-of-the-table clash. Douglas had too much firepower for Carrigaline three weeks ago, Diarmuid McCarthy getting the only goal and they pulled away with eight points to spare. Brian Hartnett, Sean Powter, Alan O’Hare, and Kevin Flahive will again be the main men today. A more economical Valley Rovers created an upset in the opening round beating back-to-back county champions Nemo. Billy Crowley the star of the show kicking 1-5. Chris O’Leary and Kevin Canty will have to step up again if Valleys are to triumph.

Verdict: Valley Rovers.

Carrigaline v Nemo Rangers, Páirc Uí Rinn (P O’Leary), 5.30pm

Champions Nemo Rangers will be desperate to bounce back from their shock loss to Valleys and get the three-in-row campaign back on track. Luke Connolly, Paul Kerrigan, and Micheál Aodh Martin will be central to the outcome. Carrigaline are also pointless after succumbing to Douglas, and they will look to David Drake and David Griffin.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers.

Group B

Castlehaven v Éire Óg, Enniskeane (J Bermingham), 2pm

Less than a week after their delayed county final defeat to Nemo, Castlehaven bounced back in Round 1 with victory over Newcestown thanks to goals from Conor Cahalane and Cathal Maguire. The Hurley and Cahalane brothers, and Mark Collins provide experience, but they lost Conor Cahalane to a straight red in that game. Éire Og secured their first win in this grade against Carbery Rangers. Daniel Goulding and John Cooper among those to excel while Dylan Foley found the net. There shouldn’t be much in this one.

Verdict: Castlehaven.

Group C

Ilen Rovers v St Finbarr’s, Ballinascarthy (J Ryan), 4pm

St Finbarr’s were run close by Ballincollig in Round 1, 13 points up at one stage but they had to cling on for a one-point win. Michael Shields and Ian Maguire were introduced to steady the ship and management will be hoping this formidable duo will be fit to start.

Cillian Myers-Murray grabbed 2-3 and was a standout performer.

Cork U20 captain Brian Hayes, Sam Ryan, Stephen Sherlock, and Colm Barrett should drive them on.

Ilen Rovers will need to avoid a repeat of the goals conceded in their eight-point defeat to Clonakilty.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s.

Ballincollig v Clonakilty, Newcestown (P O’Driscoll), 5.30pm

Even though they fell short against St Finbarr’s, Ballincollig will take heart from the manner in which they fought back. Paddy Kelly impressed on his half-time introduction against the Barrs and Marc Oldham found the net. Dara Ó Sé is one man they must contain — his two-goal burst helped to fire Clon to that opening day win over Illen. Former county player Thomas Clancy, Sean, and Mark White will spearhead the challenge. Liam O’Donovan is making his way back to fitness.

Verdict: Ballincollig.

SAFC

Group A

Bandon v Béal Áth’an Ghaorthaidh, Kilmurry (C Dineen), 4pm

Béal Áth’an Ghaorthaidh showed their intent registering a comfortable victory over Dohenys in the first round. Nine points was the winning margin but they were made to sweat when the gap was down to three in the second-half.

Bandon rescued a draw against O’Donovan Rossa, Michael Cahalane scoring a late goal. With two weeks of hurling behind them, they have to switch their attention to football.

Verdict: Béal Áth’an Ghaorthaidh.

Group B

Kiskeam v St Michael’s, Coachford (B Sweeney), 5.30pm

Kiskeam were outplayed by newcomers Knocknagree who claimed the bragging rights in this first round. Finding themselves 1-5 to 0-1 down at the short whistle, Thomas Casey’s goal closed the gap. They will need more than two scores (Gene Casey as well) if they are to pick up their first set of points. St Michael’s were 11-point winners over Bishopstown with Eoghan Buckley and Dan Lenihan nabbing the goals. They will hardly get it as easy this time.

Verdict: St Michael’s.

Premier IFC

Group A

Kanturk v Macroom, Cullen (C Walsh), 5.30pm

Kanturk didn’t put a foot wrong seeing off St Nick’s. Inspired by Ian Walsh, they put the 2020 county final defeat to Knocknagree behind them. Macroom must battle back from a loss to Muskerry rivals Naomh Abán in the first round.

Verdict: Kanturk.

Na Piarsaigh v Newmarket, Mourneabbey (D Daly), 4pm

Na Piarsaigh need a win after their loss to Castletownbere while Newmarket claimed a point after sharing the honours with Aghada three weeks ago. They will need to continue that form, and maybe even step it up if they are to get the better of Na Piarsaigh.

Verdict: Newmarket.

Group B

Cill na Martra v Rockchapel, Millstreet (A Hyland), 4pm

A big win for Cill na Martra over Nemo Rangers means they go into this second round in a good position. Dan Ó Duinnín was heavily involved, kicking 1-5 of his side’s 3-16. Championship debutants Rockchapel were equally impressive against St Vincent’s with four players finding the net.

Verdict: Cill na Martra.

Group C

Aghada v Castletownbere, Dunmanway (A Whelton), 4pm.

Aghada will be buoyed by their excellent finish against Newmarket that garnered a share of the spoils. Late points from Diarmuid Phelan and Pearse O’Neill saw them battle back to secure that vital point. Castletownbere are on full points after a five-point win over Na Piarsaigh, where Gary Murphy bagged 1-6.

Verdict: Castletownbere.

IAFC

Group B

Adrigole v Glanworth, Inchigeela (J Crowley), 4pm.

Verdict: Glanworth.

Glenville v Kilshannig, Killavullen (J Kelleher), 4pm.

Verdict: Kilshannig.

SUNDAY

Cork Premier SFC

Group B

Carbery Rangers v Newcestown, Clonakilty (A Long), 2pm

Neither of these sides enjoyed success on their opening day. Carbery Rangers were beaten by six points, Newcestown lost out by five. Newcestown will rue a slow start against Castlehaven. Down a man to a black card in the fifth minute, they had too much to make up after falling 2-5 to 0-2 behind. David Buckley was passed fit to play and the Cork U20 along with his colleagues knows that nothing short of victory will suffice. Likewise for Carbery Rangers who have been hit with injuries. They were also shorn of John Hayes through suspension. And while they competed with SAFC kingpins Éire Óg for long stages, they fell away towards the end despite John Hodnett’s goal.

Verdict: Newcestown.

SAFC

Group A

Dohenys v O’Donovan Rossa, Drimoleague (J Regan), 4pm

Dohenys lost by nine points to Béal Áth’an Ghaorthaidh. And while they struggled to match their opponents, they did come within three points at one stage. A difficult assignment awaits, and they need to be more consistent. O’Donovan Rossa will be disappointed to have let a three-point lead slip at the death to Bandon. Kevin Davis and Elliott Connolly will need minding. Between them they kicked 1-9 out of their 1-13 total.

Verdict: O’Donovan Rossa.

Group B

Bishopstown v Knocknagree, Carrigadrohid (P O’Leary), 2pm

Knocknagree announced their arrival in the higher grade with an eye-catching win over neighbours Kiskeam. They do have a few injury concerns, but since winning the PIFC title, they have momentum. Bishopstown, relegated after last year, must improve from their opening day loss to St Michael’s.

Group C

Bantry Blues v Fermoy, Ovens (R Whelan) 1.30pm.

Must win for these two teams. Fermoy came out on the wrong side of a 0-14 to 1-9 result against fellow Avondhu side Mallow. They have played hurling for the past two weeks, but based on the first round performance are not too far off.

Bantry Blues had Ruairí Deane red-carded early in the second-half against Clyda Rovers and it told on the home stretch. Sean O’Leary scored their goal but there was five points in it at full time.

Verdict: Fermoy.

Clyda Rovers v Mallow, Glantane (C Lane), 2pm

Mallow, beaten in the 2020 county final by Éire Og, had two points to spare over Fermoy but they had to battle. They will look to Kevin Sheehan again, his return of seven points significant, and also to Mattie Taylor and Sean McDonnell.

Clyda overcame Bantry Blues without the services of the injured Conor Corbett. In his absence, Eoin Walsh stepped up landing seven points. Paudie Kissane, 41, lined out at centre-back and still remains one of their most valuable players — he bagged a late point to help seal the win.

Verdict: Draw.

Premier IFC

Group B

Nemo Rangers v St Vincent’s, Rathpeacon (B Coniry), 3pm

With no points on the board, there is a lot at stake for both these city teams.

Verdict: St Vincent’s.

IAFC

Group A

Glanmire v Mitchelstown, Castlelyons (C Ó Murchú), 3pm

Verdict: Mitchelstown.

Aghabullogue v Kildorrery, Kanturk (E Coleman), 4pm

Verdict: Aghabullogue.

Group C

Kinsale v St Finbarr’s, Ballygarvan (B Walsh), 3pm

Verdict: Kinsale.

Iveleary v Millstreet, Ballyvourney (S Scanlon), 4pm

Verdict: Iveleary.

Group D

Ballinora v Dromtarriffe, Donoughmore (T Hayes), 4pm

Verdict: Ballinora.

Ballydesmond v Gabriel Rangers, Kilmichael (C O’Mocháin), 4pm

Verdict: Ballydesmond.