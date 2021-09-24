Jack O'Connor set for sensational Kerry return

The three-time All-Ireland winning manager has been recommended by the management selection sub-committee to succeed Peter Keane.
Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 18:58
John Fogarty

Jack O’Connor will take charge of Kerry for a third time in 2022.

O’Connor will be assisted by former Laois manager Mike Quirke and former Kerry selector and goalkeeper Diarmuid Murphy.

O’Connor stepped down as Kildare manager earlier this month, which prompted speculation he might enter the race to become manager of his native county.

O’Connor was interviewed for the position along with outgoing manager Peter Keane, who sought a two-year extension to the three-year term that concluded with last month’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat Tyrone.

Former All-Ireland winner Stephen Stack - who had compiled a strong management and backroom team - was also interviewed for the role.

Dromid Pearses man O’Connor guided Kildare to Division 1 this season as well as a Leinster final. 

It was his first senior inter-county post since stepping down as Kerry boss in 2012, three years after he brought them to a third All-Ireland crown, his previous two in 2004 and ’06 coming in his first stint.

Former Kerry player Quirke stepped down from his role in July after two seasons in charge. Laois were relegated from Division 2 this season and were knocked out of the Leinster SFC by Westmeath.

Dingle's Murphy was assistant to Éamonn Fitzmaurice when Kerry landed the 2014 All-Ireland senior football title.

