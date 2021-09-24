Tipperary GAA confirms end of Teneo sponsorship

Tipperary GAA is seeking new jersey sponsors for the 2022 season, the county has confirmed.
18 August 2019; Tipperary sponsor Declan Kelly, CEO, Teneo and captain Séamus Callanan with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 15:06
Larry Ryan

Tipperary chairman Joe Kennedy revealed current sponsor Teneo will end its backing when its three-year term reaches a conclusion at the end of this year.

Kennedy added: “We have commenced a process to secure a partner that will pick up from our outgoing sponsors Teneo in matching our ambition for the development and success of our games in the county."

“The Tipperary brand is among the strongest in Gaelic Games, as results over recent years have shown. In the past three years, our hurlers won an All-Ireland senior hurling title and U-20 title, while last year also showed the depth of Tipperary as a dual county with our famous Munster football final success. 

"We also have a strong supply of talent coming from underage ranks, while off the field, our players are excellent ambassadors for Tipperary and the GAA. Tipperary, therefore, continues to be an attractive proposition for potential sponsors so we are really confident about the process underway.” 

Thanking the outgoing sponsor, he added: “Teneo was a great partner for Tipperary and we are hugely grateful for its support. We had three brilliant years, which conclude in December, so this was a very mutually enjoyable and successful tenure. We are also grateful to Teneo that, through its Teneo Sponsorship team, it is bringing expertise to bear in helping us secure the best possible partner for the future.”

Former Teneo chief executive Declan Kelly stepped down from his role with the global advisory firm in June of this year. 

A long-time supporter of Tipp GAA, Kelly is a close friend and Portroe clubmate of outgoing senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy. Teneo came on board as Tipp backers just after Sheedy returned to the Tipp helm three years ago. 

The partnership paid dividend with the 2019 All-Ireland hurling title, with Kelly taking a prominent role in the celebrations following that victory.

