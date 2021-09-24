There is nothing like the GAA to teach you the geography of your home county

It happened twice recently, the exact same question, in very different environments. I heard it first, while out home in Ballinhassig covering Courcey Rovers and Carrigaline in the Premier IHC. A well-known club stalwart and a man well versed in nearly all that there is in Cork GAA, was stumped.

Then there was the staunch Douglas man that I work with. His chest was out as his club had gone two for two in the opening rounds of the PSFC and PSHC. The question?

Where is Glantane?

Glantane, of course is the home of Kilshannig GAA club, located about 10 kilometres outside of Mallow.

Everyone in Cork knows about Kilshannig, but they mightn’t necessarily be aware that it’s the villages of Glantane, Dromahane, and Bweeng that come together to create a club with a proud history and a bright future.

My knowledge of the connection is based on summers long past on holidays in and around Clyda Rovers territory. I’ve a distinct recollection being brought by my uncle to watch Kilshannig play Clyda in an IFC game in 1994 that marked the opening of the Carrokeal complex.

Kilshannig were in decline after spending a few years playing senior while Clyda’s trajectory was going the other way.

Where’s Carrokeal, I hear you ask? Well, Carrokeal was Mallow’s first venture from their traditional home in the town park before they moved to their state-of-the-art complex at Carrigoon.

There really is nothing like the GAA to teach you the geography of your county, the geography of your country.

On Saturday, Kilshannig will travel down the road to play Glenville in the immaculate environs of Kilavullen, hoping to make it two wins from two in the IAFC as they look to build on the success of their 2019 JAFC victory.

But the new format of the club championships in Cork has meant that they’ve been just as busy preparing their grounds for visitors as they have been planning their rise through the grades. Two years ago, they hosted the Irish Examiner’s maiden voyage into the world of streaming.

Last week, Douglas travelled to Glantane to take on Newtownshandrum in Group A of the Premier SHC while in two weeks’ time, Ballinhassig will complete their Group C campaign in the PIHC when they play Kilworth there. Hence the aforementioned questions of travel.

And on Sunday, the Irish Examiner will return to where it all began in Glantane as Clyda Rovers take on Mallow in the SAFC. It’s the perfect venue to showcase a bitter rivalry as Cork GAA continues its endeavour to strengthen its bond with its patrons.

The new format of the club championships has breathed much-needed life into the local scene in Cork. The sheer number of games and the various permutations and combinations in the early stages is hard to keep up with while, the streaming of games by the Irish Examiner has added to the appeal.

Three meaningful games for every club has its obvious benefits, but the way the games are spread across the county has added another dimension to proceedings. The pandemic has necessitated it to a degree, but it has been a fantastic experience. It just all feels more local, more utilitarian.

This weekend, from Castlelyons to Dunmanway and from Drimoleague to Kanturk, 26 games are down for decision across 25 venues in the various grades of the Cork football championships, from Intermediate A all the way up to Premier Senior.

Only Ovens will host more than one game while only two games will be played in the city; one in Páirc Uí Rinn and the other in Rathpeacon, where Nemo Rangers will play St Vincent’s in the Premier IFC.

The quality of facilities that exist around the county need to be seen to be believed. The ultra-modern edifices of Clonakilty, Cloughduv, and Mallow have raised the bar in terms of what clubs aspire to, but the smaller venues still retain allure that go right to the core of what it’s all about.

A problem that does exist, however, and one that last year’s summer championship papered over, is the lack of venues with floodlights that are fit for the purpose.

As the evenings close in, late Saturday afternoon starts cease to be a viable option for a do-or-die championship game, and the range of options available narrows down to the usual suspects in Ballintemple along with Mallow, Glantane (inevitably), and a few others. And even then, forces of geography make some of those impractical.

There’s definitely an appeal to games on Friday and Saturday nights, and maybe, in time, night games will become a new tradition that tangles up nicely with other social activities.

That’s for the future, however. For the now, no matter where you go this weekend, you’ll be guaranteed a warm welcome.