Cork hurling kingpins to face Limerick counterparts as Munster club championship returns

Having missed out on the 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Munster club hurling and football championships are set to return this winter - and the provincial council have confirmed the pathway ahead for the respective county champions.
While Blackrock didn't have the chance to compete for provincial honours having won the Cork Premier SHC title last year, should they defend their crown, they will travel Shannonside to face the Limerick champions.
The Limerick SHC is already down to its final six teams with recent Munster champions Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock still in the mix. In Cork, the Premier SHC is still in the group phase, with the quarter-finalists confirmed after the third round on the weekend of October 9/10.
The other Munster club SHC semi-final will see the Tipperary representatives take on the winners of the quarter-final tie between the champions of Clare and Waterford, a game where the Banner club will have home advantage.
Kilmoyley, who last week won the Kerry SHC, will take part in the intermediate competition at provincial level, they play the Tipperary second-tier champions in a quarter-final. The winner of that plays the winner of the Clare v Waterford clash, with Limerick and Cork's respective Premier IHC champions meeting in the other semi-final. The draw is similar for the junior hurling competition.
In the Munster club SFC, the Cork and Kerry champions are on opposite sides of the draw, each getting byes to the semi-finals.
The Cork champions face the best of Clare of Tipp while the winner between the Limerick and Waterford champions will play the side representing the Kingdom.
Q/F 1 – Clare Vs Waterford - Clare venue
S/F 1 – Limerick Vs Cork – Limerick venue
S/F 2 – Tipperary Vs Winner Q/F 1 – Venue TBC
Q/F 1 – Clare Vs Waterford – Clare venue
Q/F 2 – Tipperary Vs Kerry – Tipperary venue
S/F 1 – Limerick Vs Cork - Venue TBC
S/F 2 – Winner Q/F 1 Vs Winner Q/F 2 – Venue TBC
Q/F 1 – KerryVs Tipperary – Kerry venue
Q/F 2 – Clare Vs Waterford – Clare venue
S/F 1 – Winner Q/F 1 Vs Winner Q/F 2 - Venue TBC
S/F 2 – Cork Vs Limerick – Venue TBC
Q/F 1 – Clare Vs Tipperary - Clare venue
Q/F 2 – Limerick Vs Waterford - Limerick venue
S/F 1 – Cork Vs Winner Q/F 1 – Venue TBC
S/F 2 – Winner Q/F 2 Vs Kerry – Venue TBC
Q/F 1 – Tipperary Vs Waterford – Tipperary venue
Q/F 2 – Clare Vs Limerick – Clare venue
S/F 1 – Cork Vs Winner Q/F 2 – Venue TBC
S/F 2 – Winner Q/F 1 Vs Kerry – Venue TBC
Q/F 1 – Limerick Vs Tipperary – Limerick venue
Q/F 2 – Clare Vs Cork – Clare venue
S/F 1 – Winner Q/F 1 Vs Waterford – Venue TBC
S/F 2 – Winner Q/F 2 Vs Kerry – Venue TBC