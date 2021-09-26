Watch live: Mallow take on Clyda Rovers in Cork SAFC

The Examiner Sport cameras are in Glantane this Sunday afternoon as Mallow meet Clyda Rovers in the Cork SAFC
Mallows, Shane Merritt in action against Kiskeam in the 2019 championship. Picture: Gavin Browne

Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 13:30

The Examiner Sport cameras are in Glantane this Sunday afternoon as Mallow meet Clyda Rovers in the Cork SAFC - both sides looking to build on round one wins in the second-tier competition.

Rovers, who lost Ruairi Deane to a straight red card in their five-point win over Bantry Blues, will look to back up that effort with another success today.

However, standing in their way is a Mallow side who come into the game on the back of a Kevin Sheehan-inspired hard-fought win over Fermoy.

The Examiner Sport team will bring you all the live action with Patrick Mulcahy being joined by Conor Counihan from 1.50 ahead of the 2pm start.

Latest

