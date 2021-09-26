Watch live: Mallow take on Clyda Rovers in Cork SAFC

Thecameras are in Glantane this Sunday afternoon as Mallow meet Clyda Rovers in the Cork SAFC - both sides looking to build on round one wins in the second-tier competition.
Rovers, who lost Ruairi Deane to a straight red card in their five-point win over Bantry Blues, will look to back up that effort with another success today.
However, standing in their way is a Mallow side who come into the game on the back of a Kevin Sheehan-inspired hard-fought win over Fermoy.
Theteam will bring you all the live action with Patrick Mulcahy being joined by Conor Counihan from 1.50 ahead of the 2pm start.