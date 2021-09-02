Ruairí Deane sent off for Bantry as late surge sees Clyda home

Cork Senior A FC: Clyda Rovers 0-15 Bantry Blues 1-7

It required a huge effort, but Clyda Rovers saw off Bantry Blues in the Bon Secours Cork SAFC at Aghinagh on Sunday. Four unanswered points as the game entered stoppage finally broke the Bantry resistance.

The west Cork side were dealt a serious blow after county senior Ruairí Deane, who had been unable to start due to injury, received a straight red card nine minutes after he was introduced as a substitute in the second half.

Clyda Rovers were shorn of Conor Corbett - the Cork U20 is currently recuperating following surgery on a cruciate injury.

Bantry Blues led 0-4 to 0-1 after 10 minutes with Arthur Coakley showing up in the Blues attack. Eoin Walsh who top-scored for Clyda with seven points, started the revival and at the first water-break the sides were level, 0-4 apiece.

A strong second quarter, with a significant improvement in their defence, enabled the Mourneabbey men take the lead for the first time in the 27th minute through Cian O’Sullivan after 18-year-old Ben O’Connor secured possession further out the field. Cian O’Sullivan teamed up with the evergreen Paudie Kissane right on the stroke of half-time to move them further in front, 0-7 to 0-5.

They made a bright start to the second half, Eoin Walsh and Seamus Ronayne scoring from open play and one from a placed ball by Walsh following a foul on Cian O’Sullivan.

Bantry Blues, sensing the game was going away from them, brought on Deane in the 37th minute but after an off-the-ball incident they were reduced to 14 men.

Ahead by double scores, Clyda then suffered a setback when Colin Kelly was black-carded in the 42nd minute. So, it was 14 versus 14 at this juncture.

Bantry Blues managed to close the gap when Sean O’Leary found the net, Stephen Coughlan heavily involved in the build-up. The green flag was timely, arriving just before the second water-break, 1-5 to 0-10.

Tim Foley was on target to narrow the deficit to the minimum with seven minutes remaining.

When Bantry Blues goalkeeper Michael Casey came off his line to deny Paul Cronin, he was black-carded for the foul, Eoin Walsh landing the free to put daylight between the teams.

Coakley made it a one-point match again. Crucially, Clyda were quick to respond. Forty-one-year old Kissane, Walsh, Cronin and Chris Buckley points got the job done.

Scorers for Clyda Rovers: E Walsh (0-7, 0-5 frees), C Flanagan (0-1 free) and Cian O’Sullivan (0-2 each), Seamus Ronayne, P Kissane, P Cronin and C Buckley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bantry Blues: A Coakley (0-5, 0-2 frees), S O’Leary (1-0), T Downey and T Foley (0-1 each).

CLYDA ROVERS: J O’Sullivan; A Walsh, C Kenny, G Deane; B O’Connor, P Kissane, Conor O’Sullivan; C Flanagan, D Walsh; Cian O’Sullivan, P Cronin, N Hanley; C Kelly, Seamus Ronayne, E Walsh.

Subs: C Buckley for P Kissane (14-16 bs), Sean Ronayne for G Deane (46 inj), C Buckley for C Kenny (49), D O’Callaghan for C Kelly (52), M Forde for B O’Connor (62 inj).

BANTRY BLUES: M Casey; T Cronin, R O’Mahony, E O’Shea; C Power, C O’Leary, S Thornton; S O’Leary, B Foley; S Coughlan, D Daly, J O’Neill; T Foley, A Coakley, D Murray.

Subs: T Downey for J O’Neill (2 inj), K Coakley for E O’Shea (32-34 bs), R Deane for D Murray (37), K Coakley for T Cronin (42), J Crowley for T Downey (57).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).