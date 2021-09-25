Watch live: Battle of unbeaten sides as Éire Óg meet Castlehaven in Cork Premier SFC

After a historic Premier SFC debut win over Carbery Rangers, Éire Óg look to keep up their momentum - but the challenges continue to grow as they face off against Castlehaven in round 2.
Ronald Whelton of Castlehaven in action against Stephen Cronin of Nemo Rangers during the 2020 Cork Premier SFC final. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 13:15

After winning the delayed 2020 Senior 'A' decider, the Ovens men, inspired by centre-back John Cooper, were six-point winners over Rosscarbery in their 2021 opener.

They are in front of the Examiner Sport cameras this Saturday as they take on a 'Haven side who themselves were five-point winners over Newcestown in their season bow.

Throw-in is 2pm with exclusive coverage getting underway with Patrick Mulcahy and John Hayes from 1.30pm.

The GAA Podcast

Sat, Sept 25

