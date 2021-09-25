Watch live: Battle of unbeaten sides as Éire Óg meet Castlehaven in Cork Premier SFC

After a historic Premier SFC debut win over Carbery Rangers, Éire Óg look to keep up their momentum - but the challenges continue to grow as they face off against Castlehaven in round 2.
After winning the delayed 2020 Senior 'A' decider, the Ovens men, inspired by centre-back John Cooper, were six-point winners over Rosscarbery in their 2021 opener.
They are in front of the Examiner Sport cameras this Saturday as they take on a 'Haven side who themselves were five-point winners over Newcestown in their season bow.
Throw-in is 2pm with exclusive coverage getting underway with Patrick Mulcahy and John Hayes from 1.30pm.