Castlehaven's perfect start leaves Newcestown with too much to do

Castlehaven 2-12 Newcestown 1-10

Castlehaven put the disappointment of last Sunday’s 2020 Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC final defeat to Nemo Rangers behind them in Clonakilty today as they got this season’s championship campaign off to a positive start with victory over Newcestown.

Both sides finished with 14 men - Castlehaven’s Conor Cahalane receiving a straight red card deep in stoppage time, while Seamus O’Sullivan received a black card followed by a yellow, also in injury time.

These sides met again last year in the group stages with Castlehaven coming out on top. On this occasion, it was the ‘Haven’s perfect start that gave Newcestown it all to do.

Castlehaven capitalised when Seamus O’Sullivan was black-carded after just five minutes. They scored 1-3 to 0-1 during this time - the goal finished by Cathal Maguire after being put through by Jack Cahalane.

However, it was Castlehaven’s second goal in the 24th minute that left Newcestown with too much to do - Brian Hurley winning possession after sloppy defending by Newcestown and he found Conor Cahalane who made no mistake with the finish.

Castlehaven were 2-5 to 0-2 to the good but a late first-half burst put Newcestown in contention. Seamus O’Sullivan raised a green flag, supplemented by points from David Buckley - the Cork U20 player was passed fit to play - and Richard O’Sullivan.

Castlehaven were 2-6 to 1-4 ahead at the short whistle.

While Newcestown cut the deficit to three points early in the third quarter, that same five-point margin separated the sides at the second water break, 2-9 to 1-7.

Newcestown could have had a second goal but Ronan Walsh made a vital save off his own line from Buckley, and this went a long way to securing the win.

Newly promoted Éire Óg beat Carbery Rangers in the other game in this Group B.

Scorers for Castlehaven: C Maguire (1-1), M Hurley (0-4), C Cahalane (1-0), B Hurley (0-3 frees), M Collins, J Walsh, J Cahalane and D Whelton (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newcestown: S O’Sullivan (1-1), D Buckley (0-4, 0-3 frees), R O’Sullivan (0-3 frees), S O’Donovan and C Dineen (free) (0-1 each).

CASTLEHAVEN: A Seymour; J O’Regan, R Maguire, R Walsh; R Whelton, D Cahalane, D McCarthy; M Collins (Capt), J Walsh; C Maguire, C O’Driscoll, C Cahalane; J Cahalane, B Hurley, M Hurley.

Subs: D Whelton for R Whelton (40), R Minihane for C Maguire (53), S Hurley for C O’Driscoll (59), S Nolan for B Hurley (62).

NEWCESTOWN: C Clarke; M McSweeney, C Twomey, C O’Donovan; G O’Donovan, L Meade, C Dineen; F Keane, S O’Donovan (Capt); S O’Sullivan, C Keane, C Goggin; D Buckley, T Twomey, R O’Sullivan.

Subs: J Meade for R O’Sullivan (51), E Kelly for C Goggin (54).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).