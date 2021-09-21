Tony McEntee to continue as Sligo manager for 2022 season

Tony McEntee will continue as Sligo senior football manager for a second year, the Yeats county have announced.

Armagh All-Ireland winner, McEntee will be joined in the backroom team by Joe Keane (Assistant Manager), Mark Breheny (Selector), Paul Durcan (Goalkeeping coach/selector) and Sean Boyle (S&C) with additional backroom team personnel to be added.

It will be McEntee's second year in charge of the Connacht side, having agreed a three-year deal in February.

McEntee was joint-manager of his native club Crossmaglen Rangers when they won back-to-back All-Ireland titles in 2011 and 2012.

Before joining Sligo, his inter-county experience was as part of Stephen Rochford's backroom team in Mayo between 2016 and 2018, where they reached successive All-Ireland deciders in '16 and '17.

Sligo also confirmed that Dessie Sloyan will return for a third year as U20 football manager while Paul Henry will manage the U18/U19 Football Development Squad.

“As a new manager Tony McEntee had very little time this year after the pandemic restrictions were lifted to work with the players before the team was pitched into a three game National League campaign and then a championship match against eventual All-Ireland finalists Mayo," said county board chairman Sean Carroll.

"Looking to next year he and his management team colleagues are already watching games in the club championships, and we look forward to the formation of a new county panel when the club competitions conclude.”