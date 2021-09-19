Galway SFC: Maigh Cuilinn make promising start to their title defence

Maigh Cuilinn, winners of their first Galway SFC title last year, maintained their winning start to the group stages with a 1-12 to 1-11 victory over Annaghdown in Pearse Stadium.

Annaghdown, who also won their opening match, trailed by 0-9 to 1-5 at the break with Frankie Burke getting the goal but a late rally led by Damien Comer came up just short of the champions.

Former All-Ireland club winners Salthill/Knocknacarra are in danger of a shock exit after their lost their second game in a row when an effort from Brian Moran for an equalising point for Monivea/Abbey dipped into the net to give them a 1-9 to 0-10 victory.

Corofin, whose run of seven county titles in a row was ended at the semi-final stage last year by Mountbellew/Moylough, chalked up their second win when goals in either half from Martin Farragher and Liam Silke sealed a 2-14 to 0-9 win over Caherlistrane which keeps them on course for the knockout stages.

But their conquerors last year had to rely on a late Patrick Kelly point to snatch a 1-10 to 0-13 draw for Mountbellew-Moylough against Milltown, with John Daly getting the goal for last year’s runners-up.

Tuam Stars, with Gary O’Donnell again outstanding, secured their first win after drawing with St James on the opening weekend, when they defeated Killannin by 2-12 to 1-10.

Donal Ó Cualáin, Conchúr Ó Cianáin and Oisin Gormally got the goals in Bearna’s 3-10 to 0-15 win over Oughterard. St Michael’s bounced back from an opening loss to defeat An Spidéal by 2-9 to 0-12, while another city side St James’ scored a 3-13 to 1-11 win over Cortoon Shamrocks.

Goals from Barry Goldrick and Lorcan Molloy helped Claregalway defeat An Cheathrú Rua by 2-10 to 2-7.