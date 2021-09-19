Cork SAHC: Declan Dalton hits 1-14 as Fr O'Neills turn the tide with third-quarter blitz

D Dalton 1-14 (0-10f, 0-1 65, 0-1 sl), T Millerick, C Broderick 0-2 each, M O’Keeffe, John Millerick, P McMahon, K O’Sullivan 0-1 each.
E Keniry 1-11 (0-7f, 0-1 65), R McCarthy 0-3 (0-1 f), J Fogarty 0-2, S Smiddy, A Leahy 0-1 each
C Sloane; E Motherway, S O’Connor, M Millerick; D Harrington, T Millerick, Joe Millerick; M O’Keeffe, K O’Sullivan; R Cullinane, P McMahon, J Hankard; John Millerick, D Dalton, C Broderick.
C O’Connor for Harrington (41, injured), R Kenneally for Broderick (59).
P O’Neill; A Keniry, P O’Brien, C Fogarty; D Hogan, C Coughlan, D Walsh; M Fitzgerald, S Long; J Fogarty, E Keniry, S Smiddy; R McCarthy, A Walsh, G Leahy.
A Leahy for Walsh (45), Walsh for McCarthy (56).
C O’Regan (Ballyhea).