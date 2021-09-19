Limerick SHC: Injury-hit Na Piarsaigh safely into semi-final

Champions Na Piarsaigh booked a semi-final spot in the Bon Secours Limerick SHC with a straightforward 14-point victory over Ballybrown.

The city side are without up to seven first-team starters at present but still have 11 different scorers in this final round group game against a Ballybrown side who had narrowly failed to topple Kilmallock in the previous round.

Two first-half goals from David Dempsey set Na Piarsaigh on their way. The Caherdavin side were 2-12 to 0-10 clear by the interval with Ballybrown relying on the free-taking of Aidan O’Connor for over half of their scores.

Dempsey was to end with 2-4, while Kevin Downes, Sean Long, Conor Boylan and free-takers Ronan Lynch and William Henn all had scores to ensure a smooth passage directly into the last four for Na Piarsaigh.

Doon also move directly into the semi-finals as group winners after their 2-18 to 1-16 win over Ahane in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

Ahane were eight points clear in the opening half but Doon battled back to win by five.

Niall Moran and Tom Morrissey led the way for Ahane in the first half as they opened a 1-9 to 0-4 lead by the 22nd minute. Morrissey had the goal on eight minutes while Moran notched four points from play.

It was 1-10 to 0-6 at half-time.

But when wind-assisted in the second half Doon fought back and scores from Cian O’Donovan and Dean Coleman set the ball rolling.

Josh Ryan had a Doon goal just before the second-half water break to leave it 1-13 to 1-11.

In the 47th minute, the game was level for the first time and then Darragh O’Donovan had his side ahead.

Three Morrissey points was the only Ahane return in the final quarter when Doon hit 1-7.

Pat Ryan, Adam English and Coleman had points before a Pat Ryan goal three minutes from the end sealed the comeback victory.

South Liberties lost to Garryspillane, 2-21 to 1-23 but still managed to edge into a quarter-final on scoring difference.

The sides were level on eight occasions before Dylan O’Shea and Eoin O’Mahony had injury-time points to grasp the victory for Garryspillane, which ensured their senior status for next season.

Two Eoin Sheehan goals had Garryspillane 2-10 to 0-14 ahead at half-time. It was a half in which David O’Neill and Barry Cooney each had four points from play for Liberties.

A Barry Nash goal in the 44th minute helped South Liberties to a 1-21 to 2-15 lead at the second-half water break.

But Garryspillane battled back in the final quarter to outscore their opponents by four points and secure the necessary victory.

Adare also reached the quarter-finals with a 1-21 to 1-19 win over Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Sunday evening.

The sides were level at 0-11 each at half-time.

Then a Declan Hannon goal steered Adare clear.

Shaun Barry frees and scores from Kyle Hayes kept Kildimo-Pallaskenry in touch but a Darren O’Connell goal in injury-time was too late for a grandstand finish.