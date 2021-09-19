Tipperary SFC: Conor Ryan earns Loughmore late draw on hectic day of championship action

Conor Ryan kicked two late points to earn last year’s beaten finalists Loughmore-Castleiney a 0-10 each draw with neighbours JK Brackens in round 2 of the Tipperary SFC.

Brackens made all the running to lead 0-4 to 0-2 at the water-break and 0-9 to 0-4 at half-time, Jack Kennedy, Lorcan Roche and Conor Cadell were their main men. Loughmore reeled them in in the third quarter, reducing the deficit to two at the second water break. Brackens looked as though they might hold out but Conor Ryan saved the day for Loughmore, the result leaving both unbeaten after two games.

Champions, Clonmel Commercials ran riot against Arravale Rovers, winning by 6-23 to 1-4. It was all one-way traffic as Commercials led 3-13 to 0-2 at half-time. They maintained the onslaught in the second half and on this form will be fancied to retain their crown.

Strong challengers Moyle Rovers were emphatic 2-14 to 1-6 winners over Aherlow Gaels. Aherlow battled hard in the first half to be only four points adrift 0-3 to 0-7 at the break, Barry Grogan getting all their scores while Rian Quigley (3) and Liam Boland (2) were Rovers’ main marksmen. Shane Foley’s goal for Moyle Rovers just before the second water break put them 1-9 to 0-5 ahead and Rian Quigley hit a second goal for them shortly after resuming to move them 2-11 to 0-5 clear.

Aherlow’s goal from Barry Grogan came with almost the last kick of the game.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash were comfortable winners over Moyne-Templetuohy 1-12 to 0-10. Paul Maher’s early goal set Kilsheelan on their way and they led 1-5 to 0-5 at half-time.

With Jamie Roche impressing with three points from play, their victory was never really in doubt despite the best efforts of Conor Bowe for Moyne-Templetuohy who badly missed the influence of Gearoid O Connor.

Beaten in the first round, Eire Og Anacarty and Ballyporeen kept their hopes of a quarter-final spot alive with a 0-9 each draw in a tight game. The West side led 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time and face Kilsheelan in the third round with Ballyporeen paired against Moyne-Templetuohy.

Upperchurch-Drombane are back in the frame after a 1-13 to 1-7 win over Cahir. Brian McKenna’s goal at the water break brought Cahir level 1-1 to 0-4 and at half-time they led 1-4 to 0-5 but McKenna had been shown a red card just before that. Upperchurch drew level 0-8 to 1-5 by the second water break and with Jack Butler, and Paul Shanahan to the fore they were leading 0-13 to 1-7 when Butler clinched their win with a goal just before the finish.

Ardfinnan put in a strong second half to beat Moycarkey-Borris 0-13 to 0-9. Ardfinnan led 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time but the sides were level 0-7 each approaching the second water break. However, Ardfinnan finished the stronger to keep themselves in contention for the quarter-finals.

Killenaule played themselves back into the reckoning with a 1-12 to 1-7 win over newly-promoted Rockwell Rovers. In a tight first-half the sides were level 0-05 each at the break. John 'Bubbles' O Dwyer’s goal gave Killenaule the initiative early in the second half. Eoin Byrne then netted for Rockwell but it wasn’t enough to save them.