Carlow SHC final: Nolan brothers inspire Mount Leinster Rangers to another title

Chris Nolan and his younger brother, Jon, scored 0-5 each in the half but they created as much damage again
Carlow SHC final: Nolan brothers inspire Mount Leinster Rangers to another title

Mount Leinster Rangers players celebrate with the cup. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sun, 19 Sep, 2021 - 19:17
Kieran Murphy

Mount Leinster Rangers 0-24 St Mullins 0-16

Mount Leinster Rangers retained their Carlow SHC title with a convincing win over St Mullins at Netwatch Cullen Park. The platform for victory was set in the opening period where they overran their rivals to lead 0-17 to 0-7 at half-time.

Chris Nolan and his younger brother, Jon, scored 0-5 each in the half but they created as much damage again as they demoralised the St Mullins defence laying off scores for Denis Murphy and Eddie Byrne. In reply, Marty Kavanagh scored 0-4 for St Mullins in the half and while he went on to double his personal contribution in the second half it was never going to be enough.

Rangers could even have had two goals in that opening half but Denis Murphy had to settle for a point with a rasping shot while Jon Nolan was dispossessed when he looked certain to score.

The second half dropped in intensity as Rangers absorbed all that St Mullins could throw at them. Even a missed penalty for the winners was no more than a blemish.

Scorers for Mount Leinster Rangers: C. Nolan (0-7); J. Nolan (0-5); D. Murphy (1f), E. Byrne (0-4 each); F. Fitzpatrick (0-2); K. McDonald, T. Lawlor (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Mullins: M. Kavanagh (0-8, 5fs); P. O’Shea, O. Ryan (0-2 each); J. Doyle, J. Kavanagh, J. O’Neill, C. Kehoe (0-1 each).

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS: D. Grennan; G. Kelly, D. Phelan, M. Doyle; G. Lawlor, D. Byrne, R. Kelly; P. Coady, F. Fitzpatrick; T. Lawlor, E. Byrne, K. McDonald; D. Murphy, C. Nolan, J. Nolan.

Subs: T. Joyce for R. Kelly (46); C. Kavanagh for T. Lawlor (52); J. Ryan for G. Lawlor (57); R. Coady for Coady (59).

ST MULLINS: K. Kehoe; G. Bennett, P. Doyle, C. Connolly; M. Walsh, G. Coady, P. O’Shea; P. Kehoe, O. Boland; J. Doyle, J. Doran, J. Kavanagh; O. Ryan, M. Kavanagh, P. Boland.

Subs: C. Kehoe for Doran (21), J. O’Neill for O. Boland (h/t), S.Murphy for P. Boland (36), P. Walsh for J. Kavanagh (55).

Referee: J. Hickey.

More in this section

O'Connor goal secures 26th Kerry crown for Kilmoyley hurlers O'Connor goal secures 26th Kerry crown for Kilmoyley hurlers
Tipperary SFC: Conor Ryan earns Loughmore late draw on hectic day of championship action
Anto Finnegan: Antrim has lost not just one of its finest Gaels. It has lost a wonderful person Anto Finnegan: Antrim has lost not just one of its finest Gaels. It has lost a wonderful person
#Hurling
Carlow SHC final: Nolan brothers inspire Mount Leinster Rangers to another title

Cork senior camogie championship: Enniskeane and Glen Rovers notch impressive wins

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 17

Kanturk
v
Blarney

SAHC Round 2

Mallow
8pm

Sat, Sept 18

St. Finbarr's
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 2

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices