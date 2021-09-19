Carlow SHC final: Nolan brothers inspire Mount Leinster Rangers to another title

Mount Leinster Rangers 0-24 St Mullins 0-16

Mount Leinster Rangers retained their Carlow SHC title with a convincing win over St Mullins at Netwatch Cullen Park. The platform for victory was set in the opening period where they overran their rivals to lead 0-17 to 0-7 at half-time.

Chris Nolan and his younger brother, Jon, scored 0-5 each in the half but they created as much damage again as they demoralised the St Mullins defence laying off scores for Denis Murphy and Eddie Byrne. In reply, Marty Kavanagh scored 0-4 for St Mullins in the half and while he went on to double his personal contribution in the second half it was never going to be enough.

Rangers could even have had two goals in that opening half but Denis Murphy had to settle for a point with a rasping shot while Jon Nolan was dispossessed when he looked certain to score.

The second half dropped in intensity as Rangers absorbed all that St Mullins could throw at them. Even a missed penalty for the winners was no more than a blemish.

Scorers for Mount Leinster Rangers: C. Nolan (0-7); J. Nolan (0-5); D. Murphy (1f), E. Byrne (0-4 each); F. Fitzpatrick (0-2); K. McDonald, T. Lawlor (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Mullins: M. Kavanagh (0-8, 5fs); P. O’Shea, O. Ryan (0-2 each); J. Doyle, J. Kavanagh, J. O’Neill, C. Kehoe (0-1 each).

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS: D. Grennan; G. Kelly, D. Phelan, M. Doyle; G. Lawlor, D. Byrne, R. Kelly; P. Coady, F. Fitzpatrick; T. Lawlor, E. Byrne, K. McDonald; D. Murphy, C. Nolan, J. Nolan.

Subs: T. Joyce for R. Kelly (46); C. Kavanagh for T. Lawlor (52); J. Ryan for G. Lawlor (57); R. Coady for Coady (59).

ST MULLINS: K. Kehoe; G. Bennett, P. Doyle, C. Connolly; M. Walsh, G. Coady, P. O’Shea; P. Kehoe, O. Boland; J. Doyle, J. Doran, J. Kavanagh; O. Ryan, M. Kavanagh, P. Boland.

Subs: C. Kehoe for Doran (21), J. O’Neill for O. Boland (h/t), S.Murphy for P. Boland (36), P. Walsh for J. Kavanagh (55).

Referee: J. Hickey.