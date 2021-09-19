Hogan hat-trick keeps slick Sarsfields on the march

Glanmire side secure quarter-final place, next up Midleton
Hogan hat-trick keeps slick Sarsfields on the march

Cathal McCarthy, Sarsfields, James Mulcahy, Carrigtwohill.

Sun, 19 Sep, 2021 - 17:56
Bob Lester,  Caherlag

Cork Co-Op Premier SHC: Sarsfields 5-18 Carrigtwohill 0-15

NOT quite a statement of intent by fancied Sarsfields at Caherlag, but a good afternoon’s work just the same as they qualified for the knockout stage of the Cork Premier SHC with a big 18-point win over Carrigtwohill.

Little solace for Carrig, who tried desperately hard but had to suffer a second chastening defeat, and next for Sarsfields now is a mouth-watering top of the table clash with the also unbeaten Midleton.

No question Sars laid the foundations for this win in the first half when they led 4-9 to 0-8 thanks to some slippery play resulting in goals from Aaron Myers — from the penalty spot, after Liam Healy was upended in the eighth minute — and a peach from Jack O’Connor five minutes later after good work by Cian Darcy.

It enabled Sars to lead 2-3 to 0-5 at the first water break and two more from Daniel Hogan followed, his first in the 27th minute and his second in injury time which left Carrigtwohill for dead. The only concern for Sars is they lost Cork star O’Connor late in the half with an injury.

Despite the comfortable win Sars manager Barry Myers wasn’t getting carried away and praised the spirit shown by Carrigtwohill in the second half.

Myers said: “We looked to be cruising at half-time with a good lead but credit to Carrigtwohill they showed incredible intensity and we were made to battle.

“Yeah, the first-half display was good but we never really got going after the interval. The game was all stops and starts. It was probably done and dusted at the break but we have a big game coming up now which will decide so many things and we wanted to make a statement especially with scoring difference coming into play. 

"East Cork pride will be on the line to see who is number one. Midleton beat us narrowly the last time we played but we are in a better position now, injury-wise, and we’ll be up for it.” 

There was a good start to the contest, the excellent Daniel Kearney, well backed up by Cian Darcy, with a couple of points for Sars and Liam Gosnell replying with two frees for Carrig. But once Myers fired home the penalty Sars were in control with Eoghan Murphy and Craig Leahy strong in defence and O’Connor so threatening up front.

Kearney hit four smashing points for Sars in the opening half and those, along with O’Connor’s peach and Hogan’s brace of goals had Sars well in the ascendancy at the break.

Again, as in the opening half, a brace of points were exchanged just after the interval, Gosnell and Sean Walsh for Carrig and Myers and Kearney for Sars. The impressive Walsh went on to shoot five points in a row for Carrig who trailed 4-14 to 0-11 after the second water break but looked far more confident around the park as they came at Sars.

But the Glanmire side weren’t asleep for long and finished the contest in style, Myers scoring a succession of frees and Hogan completing his hat-trick of goals in the 60th minute.

The Sars v Midleton game will now decide so many things and what a cracker it should be in three weeks' time. For Carrigtwohill it’s a battle with Na Piarsaigh to see who finishes bottom.

Scores for Sars: A. Myers (1-9, 1-0, pen, 0-6 frees); D. Hogan (3-0); D. Kearney (0-5); J. O’ Connor (1-0; J. Sweeney (0-3); P. O’Driscoll (0-1).

Scorers for Carrigtwohill: S. Walsh (0-6, 2 frees); L. Gosnell (0-5, 4 frees); B.Twomey, L. O’Sullivan, J. O’Keeffe and S. Devlin (free) (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: A. Kennedy; C. McCarthy, E. Murphy, W. Kearney; K. Crowley, C. Leary, C. Roche; C. Darcy, W. Kearney; J. O’Connor, L. Healy, J. Sweeney; D. Hogan, K. Murphy, A. Myers.

Subs: L. Hackett for O’Connor (30m), D. Roche for K. Murphy (42m), P. O’Driscoll for Healy (46m), B. Nodwell for Darcy (56m).

CARRIGTWOHILL: S. Devlin; D. Joseph, P. Hogan, P. O’Sullivan; T. Hogan, A. Walsh Barry, S. De Bùrca; B. Twomey, S. Rohan; J. O’Keeffe, S. Walsh, L. O’Sullivan; L. Gosnell, J. Horgan, J. Mulcahy.

Subs: R. Power for Joseph (ht), J. McCarthy for Rohan (46m), J. Carroll for Twomey (50m).

Referee: D. Daly (Brian Dillons).

More in this section

Anto Finnegan: Antrim has lost not just one of its finest Gaels. It has lost a wonderful person Anto Finnegan: Antrim has lost not just one of its finest Gaels. It has lost a wonderful person
Waterford SHC: Patrick Curran and Michael Kiely give Dungarvan local bragging rights Waterford SHC: Patrick Curran and Michael Kiely give Dungarvan local bragging rights
'Winning was paramount': Champions Blackrock thrilled to get title defence back on track 'Winning was paramount': Champions Blackrock thrilled to get title defence back on track
#Cork GAA
Hogan hat-trick keeps slick Sarsfields on the march

O'Connor goal secures 26th Kerry crown for Kilmoyley hurlers

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 17

Kanturk
v
Blarney

SAHC Round 2

Mallow
8pm

Sat, Sept 18

St. Finbarr's
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 2

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices