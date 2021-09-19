O'Connor goal secures 26th Kerry crown for Kilmoyley hurlers

Kerry SHC final

Kilmoyley 1-14

St Brendan’s 1-11

Champions Kilmoyley produced a late surge to defeat parish rivals St Brendan's and retain their Kerry SHC title at Austin Stack Park on Sunday.

Victory also leaves them top of Kingdom's roll of honour - their 26th crown edging them one ahead of Ballyduff.

The first quarter was a tense affair with St Brendan’s edging matters 0-4 to 0-3 thanks to two Cian Hussey points from play and one each from Fionan Mackessy and Seanie Brosnan. Paudie O’Connor, Dáire Nolan and Daniel Collins were on target for Kilmoyley. Nolan leveled the contest at 0-7 apiece by the 30th minute but a cracking Kevin Hanafin goal and a Padraig O’Sullivan point secured a four point interval lead for St Brendan's (1-8 to 0-7).

Kilmoyley, with the wind, started to close the gap with super-sub Adrian Royle proving a central figure in the comeback.

Two Collins frees, and superb points from Jordan Brick and Royle left them a point behind (1-10 to 0-12) at the water break. The experience of Kilmoyley was the fore in the final quarter with Colman Savage, Dougie Fitzell, and Tom Murnane prominent. Paudie O'Connor landed an equaliser before the ever-dangerous Maurice O'Connor collected a long Tom Murnane delivery before planting the ball in the back of the St Brendan's net to seal victory.

Scorers for Kilmoyley: D Collins (0-6, 5 f’s), M O’Connor (1-1), P O’Connor, D Nolan and A Royle (0-2 each), J Brick (0-1).

Scorers for St Brendan’s: C Hussey (0-5, 3f), K Hanafin (1-0), F Mackessy and S Brosnan (0-2 each), P O’Sullivan and S O’Halloran (0-1 each).

KILMOYLEY: J B O’Halloran; D Kennedy, C Savage, F McCarthy; J Godley, D Fitzell, T Murnane; P O’Connor, M Flaherty; J Brick, D Collins, D Nolan ; D McCarthy, R Collins , M O’Connor

Subs: R Walsh for R Collins (h/t), A Royle for D McCarthy (38), Teams:

ST BRENDAN’S: D Delaney; P O’Sullivan, K Wolfe, S Leen; K Orpen, F Mackessy , D Dineen; E Leen, D Griffin; K Hanafin, , P Kearney, J Egan ; S Brosnan , S O’Halloran, C Hussey.

Subs: F Horgan for S Leen (inj 48), B O’Connor for K Orpen (52), E Kearney for P O’Sullivan (53), N O’Driscoll for S O’Halloran (55)

Referee: M Sexton (Limerick)