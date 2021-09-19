Sixmilebridge remain on course for hat-trick of Clare titles

Clare SHC

Title-holders Sixmilebridge are still on course for a three-in-a-row in Clare after a 2-16 to 1-17 win over last year’s intermediate champions Scariff at Cusack Park. They now top Group 2 and reach the quarter-finals. Goals by Jason Loughnane and Seadna Morey in the second quarter were replied to by a Conor McNamara goal to leave the sides level, (2-7 to 1-10) at half-time. Scariff led by 1-14 to 2-10 at the final water break but the Bridge rallied and scored four of the last five points.

Joining them in the last eight from the same group will be Wolfe Tones despite losing to Clarecastle at Sixmilebridge yesterday, by 2-22 to 2-21. The Shannon-based club finished level with Scariff and Clarecastle but squeeze through because of a better scoring difference. A winning goal by Clarecastle’s Stephen O’Halloran wasn’t enough to avoid a relegation dogfight.

Cratloe, the 2014 champions, are through from Group 3 following a 1-14 to 1-10 victory over Broadford at Shannon on Saturday. An early Conor McGrath goal set up the southeast Clare club for a 1-7 to 0-5 lead at the break. Paddy Donnellan got the Broadford goal in the final quarter.

Éire Óg and Newmarket-on-Fergus emerged from Group 4 on Saturday. Newmarket defeated Clooney Quin by 2-18 to 1-17 at Sixmilebridge. The 'Blues' were three points clear, 0-10 to 0-7, at the break. Ryan Taylor struck the net for Clooney Quin in the second half while Colin Ryan grabbed two late goals for Newmarket to seal victory.

Éire Óg were victorious over Feakle at Shannon, defeating the East Clare outfit by 2-16 to 0-19. The 'Townies' had lost their first game to Newmarket but recovered to defeat Clooney Quin in their second. Here, they relied on a goal in either half by ace marksman Danny Russell to book last-eight status. They trailed by 0-13 to 1-8 at the interval and had to contest the second half without the services of attacker Shane O’Donnell who didn’t return because of an injury.

With Inagh-Kilnamona through from Group 1, the remaining slot will be down to a winner take all clash in a fortnight’s time between Clonlara and Kilmaley.

Clonlara were given a scare by East Clare club Whitegate at Sixmilebridge on Saturday. The teams were level at 1-10 apiece at half-time but with five minutes of normal time remaining at the end of the second half, Whitegate looked like creating the upset of the round, as they led by seven points. But Clonlara didn’t panic and a pair of Cathal 'Tots' O’Connell goals in injury time saw them secure a 4-16 to 3-18 victory. Kimaley had three points to spare over O’Callaghan’s Mills at Cusack Park on Saturday, winning by 0-20 to 1-15.