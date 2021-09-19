Waterford SHC: Patrick Curran and Michael Kiely give Dungarvan local bragging rights

Dungarvan 5-16 Abbeyside 1-18

County hurler Patrick Curran (2-10) and county footballer Michael Kiely (3-2) fired Dungarvan to a ten-point win over rivals Abbeyside in front of 1,500 fans at Fraher Field on Sunday.

Kiely has netted five goals in three games for the Blues while Curran converted two second half penalties.

The Blues haven't reached a county final since 2012 and now Roanmore stand in their way at Walsh Park next Sunday.

It was all square at the break (2-7 to 0-13) with these cross-town rivals level six times in the first half.

Two points each from Michael Kiely and David Collins gave wind assisted Abbeyside an early 4-2 advantage. On 12 minutes, Kieran Power launched a high ball into the square that was spilled by Abbeyside keeper Stephen Enright and Michael Kiely flicked to the net. Gavin Crotty got in behind the cover to set up Kiely for his second goal on 21 minutes.

On the stroke of half time, Enright saved from Crotty and Michael O’Halloran pointed at the other end. The Villagers got the last four points of the half to level up matters.

Darragh Lyons launched a point from his own 65 ten seconds into the second period while Kiely and Crotty nailed wonder points from either sideline. Crotty was then fouled for two penalties and Patrick Curran made no mistake with both efforts - he dispatched one to the right corner and one to the left corner to open up a 4-12 to 0-17 lead at the second water break.

Waterford captain Conor Prunty moved up to centreforward for Abbeyside for the final quarter. He saw a late shot deflected for a 65. Curran added four points to his total. Patrick Hurney got a consolation goal on 59 minutes before Kiely completed his hat-trick at the other end a minute into injury time.

Scorers for Dungarvan: P Curran 2-10 (2-0 pens, 6fs), M Kiely 3-2, G Crotty 0-2, D Lyons, Colm Curran 0-1 each.

Scorers for Abbeyside: M Ferncombe 0-7 (5fs), P Hurney 1-1, M O’Halloran, M Kiely (f) 0-3 each, D Collins 0-2, J Elsted, R Foley 0-1 each.

DUNGARVAN D Duggan; G Power, J Curran, K Moore; J Nagle, D Lyons, K Power; K Daly, J Lacey; Colm Curran, P Curran, J Allen; G Crotty, M Kiely, Cathal Curran.

Subs: J Burke for J Allen (52), T Loftus for Colm Curran (63), J Duggan for Crotty (63), S Ryan for Nagle (64).

ABBEYSIDE: S Enright; D Montgomery, D McGrath, B Looby; M Twomey, C Prunty, D Collins; M O’Halloran, J Elsted; N Montgomery, R Foley, S Whelan-Barrett; M Kiely, M Ferncombe, W Beresford.

Subs: S Cliffe for Whelan-Barrett (36), P Hurney for Beresford (41).

Referee: A Fitzgerald