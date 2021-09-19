'Winning was paramount': Champions Blackrock thrilled to get title defence back on track

Defending county champions Blackrock got their Co-op Superstores Cork Premier SHC campaign back on track with a hard-fought victory over Charleville in Banteer on Saturday.

After last weekend’s setback against Erin’s Own the 2-20 to 0-18 success came in what was a must-win game for the Rockies and their manager, Fergal Ryan, was pleased with the response.

“Absolutely, it was crucial as this was knock out for us and while the performance wasn’t fantastic, there were patches where we did quite well, and we did enough to win the game. And winning was paramount tonight.”

There was no more important patch than the city side’s surge after halftime. They led by the minimum, 0-13 to 0-12, at the break after an enthralling half of hurling and when Andrew Cagney levelled the game for the third time just after the re-start, the large attendance seemed set for more of the same.

Blackrock had other ideas, however, as their marquee forwards, Alan Connolly, Tadhg Deasy and Michael O’Halloran along with Cork panellist Niall Cashman struck for 2-2 in five minutes to deliver a mortal blow to Charleville’s hopes.

Connolly finished brilliantly after a move involving five players while his vision put Deasy through and he stuck it into the bottom corner when most players may have settled for a point. That bit of class was the difference between the sides in the final analysis.

Points from Gavin Kelleher and Darragh Fitzgibbon meant Charleville trailed by two goals going into the final quarter, but the Rockies defence, well marshalled by John Cashman and Cathal Cormack, never let them get any closer than that. Two points from Cormack and one each from Connolly and Daniel Meaney pushed the city side ten clear before Charleville outscored them by 0-3 to 0-1 after that.

The Avondhu side left three goal chances behind them when the game was in the melting pot though, and their manager Mark Foley knew how crucial that spell was.

“That’s the bottom line. We knew coming here that we’d have to take our chances and we did have chances that could have put a completely different complexion on the game. The couple of chances that Blackrock got for goal, they took them, and I think that was the difference between the teams.”

The first half was played at a relentless pace with both desperately chasing a win after suffering opening round defeats. Fitzgibbon put the Avondhu side ahead after ten seconds before two points from Robbie Cotter and one each from Connolly and Deasy gave Blackrock an early cushion. Two Fitzgibbon points reduced the margin to the minimum before the Rockies outscored their rivals by four points to three to lead by 0-8 to 0-6 at the water break.

They matched each other score for score after that before Charleville’s Jack Doyle hit the post from a tight angle, though Andrew Cagney pointed from the rebound to leave just the one between them 0- 11 to 0-10 as half time drew near.

Mark Kelleher and Daniel O’Flynn then traded scores with Connolly and O’Halloran to leave the minimum between them at the break.

It all leaves Charleville needing a win against Erin’s Own to avoid a relegation dog fight while Blackrock face a must win game against their great rivals from St Finbarr’s, a game that Ryan is looking forward to “It’s local, there’s a lot of history between both clubs, we have to win it and they’re going to have to win it as well. It’s championship hurling.”