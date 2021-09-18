Robbie O'Flynn shines brightest as Erin's Own draw with St Finbarr's

Co-op Superstores Cork Premier SHC

Erin's Own 3-10

St Finbarr's 1-16

A three-goal burst from Robbie O’Flynn of Erin’s Own lit up the third quarter of this sensational Co-op Superstores Premier SHC clash in Páirc Uí Chaoimh when St Finbarr’s looked to be in control - the game ended in a draw and it was O’Flynn, deservedly, who had the levelling score.

Eoghan Murphy opened the scoring for Erin’s Own with an early free but on four minutes Ben Cunningham found the net for the Barrs with a low shot; in response Maurice O’Carroll looked for an Erin’s Own goal but Shane Hurley saved well.

Eoghan Finn and Conor Cahalane pushed the Barrs further ahead, 1-2 to 0-1 but Hurley had to look lively to save from Eoghan Murphy at the Blackrock End - the play swept upfield and Cunningham came close to a second goal but his shot flashed wide.

The Barrs dominated possession but neither side had their radar working early on, hitting some poor wides. Cunningham (free) and Finn pushed the Barrs to 1-4 to 0-1 after 15 minutes.

Brian Ramsey got Erin’s Own’s second point but the Barrs still added two points before the water break, when it was 1-6 to 0-2.

Finn had his third point when play resumed and Brian Hayes pointed from the sideline as the Barrs kept complete control of the game, retaining possession and working the ball upfield at will.

Sam Guilfoyle and Robbie O’Flynn hit points for Erin’s Own late on, but the city club still led 1-10 to 0-4 at the break.

Credit Erin’s Own, they started the second half with a good goal smashed one-handed to the net by Robbie O’Flynn after a defensive mix-up; five minutes later the Caherlag side had another goal from the same man - 2-5 to 1-11 and game on.

Jack Cahalane had a Barrs point but Erin’s Own rallied again - incredibly, O’Flynn got a third goal when he appeared to mishit a free which flew to the net - 1-12 to 3-5 on 39 minutes.

Dennehy and Cunningham (free) pushed the Barrs three ahead but Kieran Murphy reduced that lead to two by the second water-break, 1-14 to 3-6.

Ramsey and O’Flynn (free) made it 1-15 to 3-8 entering the last ten minutes, with the Barrs hitting three wides in a row.

Shane Hurley made a superb save in the 59th minute from sub Mark Collins but Ramsey levelled the game from the resulting 65. The Barrs struck two more wides as injury time dawned but Cunningham eventually found his range on 64 minutes - only for O’Flynn to respond with an even better score to earn a deserved draw.

Scorers for Erin’s Own: R. O’Flynn (3-3)(1-1 frees); B. Ramsey (65)(0-3); K. Murphy (0-2); S. Guilfoyle, E Murphy (0-1)(free) each.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B. Cunningham (1-6)(4 frees); E. Finn (0-3); B. Hayes, C. Cahalane, C. Dennehy (0-2 each); J. Cahalane (0-1 each).

ERIN’S OWN: S Bowen; C. O’Connor, C. Dooley, A. Moynihan; S. Cronin, J. O’Flynn (c), J. O’Carroll; C. Coakley, M. O’Carroll; K. Murphy, S. Guilfoyle, C. Lenihan; R. O’Flynn, E. Murphy, B. Ramsey.

Subs: B. Og Murphy for Cronin (inj, 15); C. O’Callaghan for E. Murphy (HT); R. Twomey for Lenihan (36); S. Kenny for Coakley (40); M. Collins for K. Murphy (55).

ST FINBARR’S: S. Hurley; O. Murphy (c), J. Burns, B. Hennessy; G. O’Connor, D. Cahalane, E Keane; C Walsh, C Dennehy; E. Twomey, B. Cunningham, C. Cahalane; J. Cahalane, B Hayes, E. Finn.

Subs: J. Neville for Murphy (inj, 26); I. Lordan for Hayes (55) C. Barrett for Dennehy (57); C. Keane for E. Keane (inj, 58).

Referee: B. Coniry (Crosshaven).