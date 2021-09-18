Courcey Rovers open defence of Cork camogie crown with a win

Killeagh kicked off a busy day of camogie action in Round 1 of the SE Systems Cork senior club championships at Castle Road today. Chloe Sigerson hit 1-13 as the east Cork side got the better of Cloughduv 1-21 to 1-9. They did most of the work in the first half, after which they led 1-12 to 0-4. Sigerson’s goal arrived on the brink of half-time.

Jessica O’Shea rowed in with four points, while Laura Treacy hit three. Treacy, Hannah Looney and Sigerson all featured with Cork in last Sunday’s All-Ireland final defeat to Galway. Lisa Lynch bagged five points for Cloughduv.