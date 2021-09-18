Courcey Rovers open defence of Cork camogie crown with a win

Cork captain Linda Collins led the way for Courcey Rovers hitting 3-5 in their win over Ballincollig.
Saoirse McCarthy, Courcey Rovers. in action against Ballincollig. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 20:47
Therese O’Callaghan

Killeagh kicked off a busy day of camogie action in Round 1 of the SE Systems Cork senior club championships at Castle Road today. Chloe Sigerson hit 1-13 as the east Cork side got the better of Cloughduv 1-21 to 1-9. They did most of the work in the first half, after which they led 1-12 to 0-4. Sigerson’s goal arrived on the brink of half-time.

Jessica O’Shea rowed in with four points, while Laura Treacy hit three. Treacy, Hannah Looney and Sigerson all featured with Cork in last Sunday’s All-Ireland final defeat to Galway. Lisa Lynch bagged five points for Cloughduv.

Meanwhile, Sarsfields progressed after recording a 1-15 to 2-6 win over Newcestown. This follows on from their preliminary round victory over Milford on Wednesday.

There was also success for St Catherine’s over Seandún, 1-14 to 2-8.

County champions Courcey Rovers got the defence of their crown off to a positive start against Ballincollig (4-14 to 1-8). Cork captain Linda Collins leading the way shooting a hefty 3-5. Elsewhere, Ballygarvan triumphed over divisional side Imokilly, 0-9 to 0-6a nd Carbery got the better of Muskerry 2-11 to 1-3.

RESULTS: Killeagh 1-21 Cloughduv 1-9, St Catherine’s 1-14 Seandún 2-8 Ballygarvan 0-9 Imokilly 0-6 Sarsfields 1-15 Newcestown 2-6 Courcey Rovers 4-14 Ballincollig 1-8 Carbery 2-11 Muskerry 1-3 ,

Round 2 Losers of Douglas/Enniskeane v Ballincollig, Newcestown v Seandún, Cloughduv v Imokilly, Losers of Glen Rovers/Éire Óg v Milford, Losers of St Finbarr’s/Inniscarra v Muskerry.

Sunday fixtures, Castle Road: Douglas v Enniskeane, 12 noon St Finbarr’s v Inniscarra, 2.45pm Glen Rovers v Éire Óg 5.30pm.

