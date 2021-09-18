Courcey Rovers open defence of Cork camogie crown with a win

Killeagh kicked off a busy day of camogie action in Round 1 of the SE Systems Cork senior club championships at Castle Road today. Chloe Sigerson hit 1-13 as the east Cork side got the better of Cloughduv 1-21 to 1-9. They did most of the work in the first half, after which they led 1-12 to 0-4. Sigerson’s goal arrived on the brink of half-time.
Jessica O’Shea rowed in with four points, while Laura Treacy hit three. Treacy, Hannah Looney and Sigerson all featured with Cork in last Sunday’s All-Ireland final defeat to Galway. Lisa Lynch bagged five points for Cloughduv.
Meanwhile, Sarsfields progressed after recording a 1-15 to 2-6 win over Newcestown. This follows on from their preliminary round victory over Milford on Wednesday.
There was also success for St Catherine’s over Seandún, 1-14 to 2-8.
County champions Courcey Rovers got the defence of their crown off to a positive start against Ballincollig (4-14 to 1-8). Cork captain Linda Collins leading the way shooting a hefty 3-5. Elsewhere, Ballygarvan triumphed over divisional side Imokilly, 0-9 to 0-6a nd Carbery got the better of Muskerry 2-11 to 1-3.