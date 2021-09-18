Mallow thankful for the brilliance of Buckley in keeping Ballyhea at bay 

Co-Op Superstores SAHC

Mallow 0-18

Ballyhea 1-11

At the second time of asking Mallow got their first Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC win in Buttevant on Saturday night after seeing off near neighbours Ballyhea by four points.

In difficult conditions for free-flowing hurling both sides acquitted themselves well over the hour however it was the men in red that would deservedly take the spoils thanks in large part to their talisman and freetaker Aaron Sheehan and the second half heroics of their keeper Padge Buckley.

Mallow manager Ger Manley was delighted with the win and is looking forward to his charges showing their wares as the competition progresses.

“It was a local derby and the conditions were desperate. They (Ballyhea) got a good start early on and that put us on the back foot but we seemed to get on top in the second quarter. We should have been more up really at the break but we had a few lads there that haven’t played in five or six weeks so hopefully, this will bring them and the others on a bit now. We lost the first game but anyone there could see we were well on top of Ballymartle at times. The result didn’t do us justice on the day but after this one now we have something to play for against Bride Rovers – Mallow need this. We have the hurlers.” The sides struggled for scores in the opening exchanges but Ballyhea were the more clinical, leading 1-2 to 0-1 after 14 minutes. Ballyhea corner-forward Eugene O’Leary was their scorer in chiefs as he rattled off 1-1 between the fifth and sixth minutes.

Mallow were back on level terms after 23 minutes thanks to the accuracy of Aaron Sheehan, the tireless work of centre forward Ronan Sheehan and the irrepressible Paul Lyons who popped up everywhere he was needed.

For Ballyhea, Pa O’Callaghan ran the show out near the middle chipping in with a point on 28 minutes with O’Leary, Jack Morrissey and Dean Copps all doing well.

A quick scoring blitz from Sean Hayes put Mallow three up at the interval (0-11 to 1-8).

O’Callaghan was first to score in the second half but five in a row from the Carrigoon men saw them well in control as this one headed for the final stages.

Credit to Ballyhea, they battled to the end and if they hadn’t been up against inspired goalkeeper Buckley the boys in black and white could easily have taken the spoils.

Buckley first saved brilliantly from John Morrissey before then pulling off an extraordinary save from an O’Callaghan penalty – sending the victory Mallow’s way.

Scorers for Mallow: A Sheehan 0-9 (all frees); S Hayes, P Lyons 0-3 each; R Sheehan 0-2; J O’Hanlon 0-1.

Scorers for Ballyhea: P O’Callaghan 0-8 (three frees, one sixty five); E O’Leary 1-2; J Morrissey 0-1.

MALLOW: P Buckley; S O’Riordan, D Moynihan, J Healy; F O’Neill, K Sheehan, J O’Hanlon; N O’Riordan, T Doyle; P Lyons, R Sheehan, D Sheehan; A Sheehan, D Hayes, S Hayes.

Subs: C O’Driscoll for S O’Riordan (15), S O’Callaghan for S Sheehan (45), A Smith for T Doyle (60).

BALLYHEA: M Browne; J O’Leary, M Morrissey, K Copps; D Copps, T Hanley, K Hanley; J Morrissey, T Hanley; M O’Sullivan, J Morrissey, J Morrissey; L Crowley, P O’Callaghan, E O’Leary.

Subs: W Carroll for K Hanley (30), S O’Kelly for L Crowley (45).

Referee: J Murphy (Castletownroche)