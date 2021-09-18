Fermoy revive Championship hopes while Bandon's journey ends

Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC

Fermoy 1-18

Bandon 0-16

A collective team effort has put Fermoy firmly back in contention after Round 2 of the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC at Blarney on Saturday. Along with Blarney and Kanturk, this group is now all to play for.

Blarney and Kanturk have three points, while Fermoy are on two.

The final round sees Fermoy up against Kanturk, and Bandon versus Blarney.

Jake Carr’s accuracy from placed balls was just one of the highlights - he took over the role from Liam Coleman who was unavailable and finished with 10 points (six of these from frees).

The north Cork side led from the ninth minute and they scored the only goal of the game in the fourth quarter courtesy of Adam Creed when he benefited from a loose pass in the Bandon defence. That ultimately decided the outcome. They could have had at least another couple of green flags only for goalkeeper Pat Barry who made two magnificent saves - one in either half.

Bandon, who are now out of the championship, relied heavily on frees from the unerring stick of Aidan O’Mahony.

The rain made for difficult conditions, nonetheless, there were brilliant scores on both sides. Creed’s opening point for Fermoy from near the sideline just one of them, The sides were tied two points apiece before Fermoy started to edge in front. Carr, Martin Brennan and captain Brian O’Sullivan leading the way. At the first water-break, it was 0-5 to 0-3.

Fermoy were seeing a lot of the action, whilst at the other end it wasn’t as plentiful. Ronan O’Callaghan set the tone at full-back. Fermoy kept their noses in front as the sides exchanged points - the pick of them from O’Sullivan and Darren Crowley.

As the watch ticked into first-half stoppage, Carr sent over a glorious point. An O’Mahony free left Bandon trailing 0-7 to 0-10 at the short whistle.

When Michael Cahalane found the target early in the second-half, it started a revival and by the 40th minute, it was a two-point match.

Fermoy upped the ante, Brennan, Kieran Morrison and Carr chipping in. At the second water-break, they were four ahead.

The sole major arrived in the 53rd minute, the goal originating from sloppy defending. It moved Fermoy 1-17 to 0-14 in front. And it was game over for Bandon as the clock was not in their favour.

Two O’Mahony points cut the deficit but Carr fired over a glorious point to secure a five-point win.

Scorers for Fermoy: J Carr (0-10, 0-6 frees), A Creed (1-1), M Brennan and B O’Sullivan (0-2 each), P Murphy, K Morrison and S Aherne (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bandon: A O’Mahony (0-11, 0-9 frees), M Cahalane and D Crowley (0-2 each), A Murphy (0-1).

FERMOY: C Quinn; E Clancy, R O’Callaghan, J Scannell; P Murphy, B O’Sullivan (Capt), K Morrison; M Brennan, D O’Carroll; J Carr, T Clancy, S Aherne; P De Róiste, A Creed, R O’Hagan.

Subs: G Lardner for P Murphy (bs 38-45), J Molloy for R O’Hagan (60).

BANDON: P Barry; B Donegan, P Murphy (Capt), M McNamara; R Long, T Twohig, E McSweeney; J Harrington, D O’Donovan; R Fogarty, M Cahalane, C Calnan; D Crowley, A Murphy, A O’Mahony.

Subs: J Hickey for J Harrington (35), J Walsh for R Long (36), C Long for D O’Donovan (46).

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth

).