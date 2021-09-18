Unified North Kerry make a winning start

Kerry MFC

North Kerry 1-21

South Kerry 0-7

A little bit of Gaelic football history was made this afternoon with North Kerry competing in the Kingdom's minor football championship.

Traditionally the division has been represented by two sides - Shannon and Feale Rangers - but the singular entity was requested by officials due to a number of factors not least declining playing numbers along with an increase in amalgamations at club level.

The result - and the performance - in Mountcoal will certainly provide food for thought about the new approach

North Kerry with Robert Stack and Darragh Conway dominating midfield led 1-5 to 0-1 at the first water break with Keltyn Molloy running onto an inch perfect through ball from Rory Mahony and he flicked the ball to the South Kerry net in 8th minute. All South Kerry, who were without county minor Jack Clifford, had to show for their efforts was a Ben O’Donoghue point.

Further points from Adam Segal, Darragh Conway and Rian Quinn saw North Kerry retire 1-8 to 0-4 at half time.

South Kerry needed to respond in the third quarter but they only managed three points from a Cain O’Shea free and two Donagh O’Sullivan points from play

North Kerry were attacking in waves and Keltyn Molloy, Cormac Dillon, Jack Sheehan along with four in a row from keeper

Kieran Mackessy ended the game as a contest as North Kerry had moved 1-15 to 0-7 clear at the water break.

The final quarter saw North Kerry keep South Kerry scoreless while adding on six points themselves for a comprehensive and historic victory.

Scorers for North Kerry: C Dillon (0-6, 4f’s), K Molloy ( 1-1), K Mackessy ( 0-4, 3’45’s, 1’free), A Segal, D Carey and D Conway (0-2 each), R Stack, J Sheehan, J Brosnan and R Quinn ( 0-1 each).

Scorers for South Kerry: D O’Sullivan and C O’Shea (2f’s) (0-2 each), A Coffey, I O’Sullivan and B O’Donoghue (1M) (0-1each).

NORTH KERRY: K Mackessy (Finuge); T Boland (Listowel Emmets), E Healy (Listowel Emmets), C Sweeney (Moyvane); R Mahony (St Senan's), A Segal (Ballyduff), D Carey (Listowel Emmets); R Stack (Beale), D Conway (Finuge); J Sheehan (Tarbert), C Quinn (Duagh), J O’Keeffe (Moyvane); J Brosnan (Moyvane), R Quinn (Moyvane), K Molloy (Finuge).

Subs: R Heffernan (Emmets) for J Sheehan (39), R Foley (Ballydonoghue) for K Molloy (46), D Foley(Tarbert) for R Quinn (46), T Pierce (Emmets) for J O’Keeffe (46), J Finch (Beale) for T Boland (50)

SOUTH KERRY: K Corcoran (Renard); J O’Sullivan (St Mary’s), O O’Sullivan (St Michael’s/Foilmore), Z Fayen (Sneem/Derrynane); K O’Donnell (St Michael’s/Foilmore), S Kennedy (Skellig Rangers), T Kelly (Renard); C O’Shea (St Mary’s), A Coffey (St Mary’s); C Murphy (Waterville), S O’Driscoll (Renard), B O’Sullivan (Renard); B O’Donoghue (St Mary’s), D O’Sullivan (Dromid /Pearses), I O’Sullivan (St Michael’s/Foilmore).

Subs: E Daly (Valentia) for C Murphy (37), J Clifford (St Michaels/Foilmore) for S O’Driscoll (45), B Egan for B O’Donoghue (45), J Clifford (Sneem/Derrynane) for T Kelly (45).

Referee: G Kissane (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)