Unified North Kerry make a winning start

Traditionally the division has been represented by two sides - Shannon and Feale Rangers - but the singular entity was requested by officials
Unified North Kerry make a winning start
Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 18:42
Mortimer Murphy, Mountcoal

Kerry MFC
North Kerry 1-21 

South Kerry 0-7 

A little bit of Gaelic football history was made this afternoon with North Kerry competing in the Kingdom's minor football championship.

Traditionally the division has been represented by two sides - Shannon and Feale Rangers - but the singular entity was requested by officials due to a number of factors not least declining playing numbers along with an increase in amalgamations at club level.

The result - and the performance - in Mountcoal will certainly provide food for thought about the new approach

North Kerry with Robert Stack and Darragh Conway dominating midfield led 1-5 to 0-1 at the first water break with Keltyn Molloy running onto an inch perfect through ball from Rory Mahony and he flicked the ball to the South Kerry net in 8th minute. All South Kerry, who were without county minor Jack Clifford, had to show for their efforts was a Ben O’Donoghue point.

Further points from Adam Segal, Darragh Conway and Rian Quinn saw North Kerry retire 1-8 to 0-4 at half time.

South Kerry needed to respond in the third quarter but they only managed three points from a Cain O’Shea free and two Donagh O’Sullivan points from play

North Kerry were attacking in waves and Keltyn Molloy, Cormac Dillon, Jack Sheehan along with four in a row from keeper

Kieran Mackessy ended the game as a contest as North Kerry had moved 1-15 to 0-7 clear at the water break.

The final quarter saw North Kerry keep South Kerry scoreless while adding on six points themselves for a comprehensive and historic victory.

Scorers for North Kerry: C Dillon (0-6, 4f’s), K Molloy ( 1-1), K Mackessy ( 0-4, 3’45’s, 1’free), A Segal, D Carey and D Conway (0-2 each), R Stack, J Sheehan, J Brosnan and R Quinn ( 0-1 each).

Scorers for South Kerry: D O’Sullivan and C O’Shea (2f’s) (0-2 each), A Coffey, I O’Sullivan and B O’Donoghue (1M) (0-1each).

NORTH KERRY: K Mackessy (Finuge); T Boland (Listowel Emmets), E Healy (Listowel Emmets), C Sweeney (Moyvane); R Mahony (St Senan's), A Segal (Ballyduff), D Carey (Listowel Emmets); R Stack (Beale), D Conway (Finuge); J Sheehan (Tarbert), C Quinn (Duagh), J O’Keeffe (Moyvane); J Brosnan (Moyvane), R Quinn (Moyvane), K Molloy (Finuge).

Subs: R Heffernan (Emmets) for J Sheehan (39), R Foley (Ballydonoghue) for K Molloy (46), D Foley(Tarbert) for R Quinn (46), T Pierce (Emmets) for J O’Keeffe (46), J Finch (Beale) for T Boland (50) 

SOUTH KERRY: K Corcoran (Renard); J O’Sullivan (St Mary’s), O O’Sullivan (St Michael’s/Foilmore), Z Fayen (Sneem/Derrynane); K O’Donnell (St Michael’s/Foilmore), S Kennedy (Skellig Rangers), T Kelly (Renard); C O’Shea (St Mary’s), A Coffey (St Mary’s); C Murphy (Waterville), S O’Driscoll (Renard), B O’Sullivan (Renard); B O’Donoghue (St Mary’s), D O’Sullivan (Dromid /Pearses), I O’Sullivan (St Michael’s/Foilmore).

Subs: E Daly (Valentia) for C Murphy (37), J Clifford (St Michaels/Foilmore) for S O’Driscoll (45), B Egan for B O’Donoghue (45), J Clifford (Sneem/Derrynane) for T Kelly (45).

Referee: G Kissane (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)

More in this section

Gleeson the difference as Mount Sion edge Passage Gleeson the difference as Mount Sion edge Passage
Tipperary Press Event in Advance of GAA All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Éire Óg outfought by clinical Carrigaline 
Kingston leads the way as Douglas hurlers secure knockout place Kingston leads the way as Douglas hurlers secure knockout place
Unified North Kerry make a winning start

Pratt injury overshadows Bride Rovers's win

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 17

Kanturk
v
Blarney

SAHC Round 2

Mallow
8pm

Sat, Sept 18

St. Finbarr's
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 2

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices