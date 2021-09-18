Cork GAA chiefs officially commence hunt for new football manager

Cork GAA chiefs are seeking applications to succeed Ronan McCarthy at the helm
Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 18:22
Colm O’Connor

Cork GAA chiefs have officially begun the search for a new football manager.

The Board are now seeking applications for the role with prospective candidates invited to apply before September 24th.  

Earlier this month the executive of Cork GAA decided that former boss Ronan McCarthy will not see out the final year of his term in 2022.

In a statement issued this evening, Cork GAA officials said that the application process has now begun.

"Cork GAA is seeking applications for the position of Cork Senior Football Manager.

"Candidates are asked to include a brief CV along with their application.

"Applications to be emailed to administrator.cork@gaa.ie before 5pm on Friday, September 24th."

The new Cork manager will begin life in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League next spring with games against Galway, Roscommon, Derry, Clare, Down, Derry, Meath and Offaly.

