Glen Rovers quickly return to winning ways

Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC

Glen Rovers 1-17

Bishopstown 0-13

It was a case of mission accomplished for Glen Rovers in Round 2 of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday. Last year’s beaten finalists are back in the hunt after their opening round defeat to Douglas.

And it was achieved with 14 men after the dismissal of corner-back David Dooling in the 21st minute.

Without ever hitting top gear in a stop-start game, a Patrick Horgan goal five minutes from the end set up by substitute Calvin Healy sealed the win. Horgan tallied 1-9.

Bishopstown, who also finished with 14 men after Mark Driscoll was red-carded at the death, trailed from the sixth minute. They had a couple of goal chances, but there was no way past a strong Glen backline where special mention must go to corner-back Adam Lynch who has been outstanding in both of their championship outings.

The Glen hit almost twice as many wides as Bishopstown, but manager Ian Lynam said, it was a case of backs against the wall and they had put themselves under pressure.

“We knew it would be a dogfight and it became that. They showed great character. Kept tapping on the points, kept working really hard. They got their just reward. We played a lot better today than we did the last day but that wouldn’t have been hard. We have work to do. We had five fellas away with Cork. I know other teams are in the same boat. But we had to cancel a couple of challenge matches for various reasons. But we are still there. We have another game to go and we need to win that.”

Glen made two changes to the team that was beaten by Douglas - Adam O’Donovan and Mark Dooley in for the suspended Conor Dorris and Donal Cronin (injured).

Bishopstown had two alterations as well - Cork player Shane O’Neill (injured) and Conor Hegarty replaced by Kevin O’Driscoll and Paul Honohan.

Patrick Cronin and Patrick Horgan exchanged early points. The Glen then upped the ante, raising the next five white flags without reply with Patrick Horgan, Simon Kennefick, Dean Brosnan and Liam Coughlan (2) to the fore - both of Coughlan’s points were out of the top drawer.

At the first water-break, and with the breeze behind them, Glen Rovers were four points to the good.

But they were dealt a blow in the 21st minute when they were reduced to 14 men with Dooling receiving a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident with Thomas Murray.

By half-time, they increased the advantage to double scores, 0-10 to 0-5. Lynch’s interventions were crucial in keeping his side in front.

Paul Honohan brought his side within four points straight from the restart, but it prompted Glen Rovers to dig deep again. They outhit the 'Town' four points to one with a standout effort from wing-back David Noonan.

At the second water-break, the Glen were still ahead by double scores, 0-14 to 0-7.

While Bishopstown did ask questions cutting the gap to four once more landing two excellent efforts from Brian Murray, the Glen were able to push on courtesy of two points from Patrick Horgan, 0-16 to 0-11.

They stretched the advantage further when Horgan billowed the net following the good work of Healy.

This put an end to the Bishopstown challenge who had drawn with Newtownshandrum in their first round.

In the final moments, Mark Driscoll saw red for Bishopstown whilst there was a yellow card for Stephen McDonnell at the same time.

Frees from Thomas Murray and Patrick Horgan closed the contest.

For the Glen, they are in contention again. Newtownshandrum will be their final group game while Bishopstown play Douglas.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan (1-9, 0-6 frees), L Coughlan (0-3), D Noonan, D Brosnan, L Horgan, M Dooley and S Kennefick (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bishopstown: P Cronin (0-5, 0-4 frees), B Murray (0-4), C O’Driscoll (0-2), T Murray (free) and P Honohan (0-1 each).

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey (Capt); D Dooling, S McDonnell, A Lynch; B Moylan, R Downey, E Downey; D Noonan, A O’Donovan; D Brosnan, P Horgan, L Horgan; M Dooley, S Kennefick, L Coughlan.

Subs: C Healy for L Horgan (52).

BISHOPSTOWN: K O’Halloran (Capt); E Byrne, B Murphy, Colm O’Driscoll; B Murphy, J Scally, K O’Driscoll; B Murray, B O’Driscoll; Colm O’Driscoll, M Power, P Cronin; C O’Hora, B O’Driscoll, P Honohan.

Subs: C Hegarty for James Scally (24 inj), M Driscoll for M Power (36).

Referee: Joe Larkin (Ballinora).