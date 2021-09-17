SAHC: Blarney and Kanturk share the spoils after Mallow thriller

SAHC: Blarney and Kanturk share the spoils after Mallow thriller

Kanturk's John McLoughlin and Blarney's Shane Mulcahy. Picture: David Keane

Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 21:43
Diarmuid Sheehan

Kanturk 1-12 Blarney 0-15

Honours even in Mallow as Blarney and Kanturk played out a thrilling draw under lights at the Crossroads of Munster.

As one would expect, Blarney players of the quality of Shane Barrett and Mark Coleman shone at this level however the inter-county duo were ably assisted in their endeavours by quality showings from Keith Costello, Padraig Power and Declan Hannon, to name just three.

For Kanturk, Brian O’Sullivan was key both in open play and from dead balls with Lorcan O’Neill, Ian and Colin Walsh also putting in very credible shifts.

Blarney had more of the ball in the opening minutes but three wides in as many minutes left the door open for Kanturk who bagged the first two scores of the game – through Colin Walsh and O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan added to his side’s early tally on eight minutes as Blarney continued to miss the target before Coleman got on the scoresheet.

Coleman’s skills seemed to lift his colleagues and Power cut the gap to one less than 60 seconds later before Barrett landed a peach from the wing to level things up – all this just as Kanturk started to error in front on the posts.

Coleman then lit up the game just before the first water break with a sideline right from the top drawer sending his side into the lead for the first time (0-4 to 0-3).

Blarney were on top for the majority of the second quarter with Coleman pointing twice and tasty scores from Declan Hannon and Keith Costello keeping the men in red in front to the half time interval.

Kanturk had far less of the ball during that second 15 yet two scores from O’Sullivan and one from Ian Walsh meant that the Duhallow side went in at the turn down by just two (0-10 to 0-8).

Kanturk bagged the first two scores of the secod half as a point from Aidan Walsh was followed a superb goal from Colin Walsh – a goal set up by a mazy run from Kanturk full-back Ryan Walsh.

Points from Coleman and Marl O’Leary kept Blarney in touch but as the game entered the final quarter it was Kanturk that led by two (1-11 to 0-12).

Power landed the levelling score with three left on the clock and while both sides had chances to win this one late on but on the night parity seemed like the fair result as both sides continue unbeaten in this season’s championship.

Scorers for Kanturk: B O’Sullivan 0-7 (five frees); C Walsh 1-1; A Walsh 0-2; I Walsh, J Browne 0-1 each.

Scorers for Blarney: M Coleman 0-8 (five frees, one sideline); P Power 0-3 (0-1f); S Barrett, M O’Leary, K Costello, D Hannon,

KANTURK: G Basicktas; J McLoughlin, R Walsh, P Walsh; L O’Neill, D Brown, L Cashman; A Sheedy, B O’Sullivan; J Browne, Aidan Walsh, L McLoughlin; L O’Keeffe, C Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: Alan Walsh for C Walsh (52), J Fitzpatrick for I Walsh (56).

BLARNEY: P Hallissey; S Crowley, P O’Leary, O Hegarty; A McEvoy, P Philpot, P Crowley; D Hannon, D McSweeney; M Coleman, M O’Leary, S Mulcahy; K Costello, S Barrett, P Power.

Subs: E Kirby for S Mulcahy (42), C Murphy for M O’Leary (50), R Murphy for K Costello (55).

Referee: C McAllister (Aghada)

