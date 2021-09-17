Kilmoyley vs St Brendan’s: Parish pride brings added spice to Kerry SHC final

In the claustrophobic cauldron within a small pocket of clubs in North Kerry that make up the hotbed of the game of hurling in the county, it doesn’t get much more intense than the rivalry between Kilmoyley and St Brendan’s Ardfert, who face off in Sunday's senior championship decider at Austin Stack Park (3pm).

Both clubs are situated in the same parish, exacerbating the sense of importance attached to a clash where John Meyler’s reigning kingpins, Kilmoyley, are aiming for a record-breaking 26th title, while their opponents are seeking to upset the odds and capture only their second county crown in the last 30 years.

James McCarthy is perfectly placed to examine the scenario facing both outfits this weekend. Still playing at intermediate level at the age of 46, the former Kerry star, who got his hands on the Neilus Flynn Cup on eight occasions during his senior career, believes that a loss for either side will sting really badly.

“We played with these guys at maybe U10, U13, U15, and at community games levels, and we played with them at football. You’re so close to them and next thing you get to senior and minor and you’re playing against them in the hurling. Then they want to beat you even more because they have played with you all the way up along,” he explains.

“They probably know you even better than you know yourself at times! It’s a great rivalry. When I started off playing hurling, Kilmoyley hadn’t been winning championships, and Ardfert had won the last time in 1990. They were newer to winning championships than we were.

“We were a bit bitter at that stage because we hadn’t won in so long, and we were finding it so hard, but once we started winning then, it took the pressure off us, and the rivalry seemed to die down a lot for some reason.

“Now, it’s not as fierce as it was, but it’s still a healthy rivalry.

We are still the one parish, and it will sting for both teams to lose on Sunday, because we meet these guys every day of the week. The line between the parishes is very close, you’re crossing a load of blue and white flags this side of the road, then maybe go 100 metres and it’s green and yellow flags.

“It’s tough to play against friends. When you go into a game, you want to win at all costs. In that situation, sometimes you sail close to the edge. You don’t want to be nailing a guy that you know all your life, but you have to do it for your team.

“I always think of a great line from Liam Boyle in Ballyduff, we were good buddies off the pitch, but we had a huge rivalry when we were winning the four-in-a-row (2001-2004). All he would say before we went into a match was ‘I’ll talk to you in an hour’s time.’ I always kind of took that into matches. Whatever happens, happens, and then we’ll talk in an hour’s time.”

While Kilmoyley’s passage to Sunday’s encounter was expected, even though they were given a scare by Lixnaw in the semi-final, St Brendan’s are somewhat surprising finalists. Thrashed by Causeway in their opening group fixture, Tomás Moloney’s side rebounded superbly, with subsequent victories over Ballyduff, Crotta and their earlier conquerors.

“I am surprised, because they were really taken apart by Causeway. It wasn’t even a contest the first day. But you have to admire them too. When it changed to knock-out hurling, that’s when they woke up. Maybe they were kind of sleep-walking through the first stage,” said McCarthy.

“They should have lost the three games that they won, and that’s a fact. They should have lost against Ballyduff, should have lost against Crotta, should have lost against Causeway, and they won all three.”

The Kilmoyley legend believes the return of long-serving stalwart John Egan has galvanised the Ardfert side, and that the influence of current inter-county stars, Cian Hussey and, especially, Fionan Mackessy, will have to be curtailed, but even though the underdogs should have the greater hunger, McCarthy feels that it’s crucial that his own club keep their foot on the throttle while they still can.

“I think at this stage, it definitely is more important for St Brendan’s on Sunday. But, in saying that, Kilmoyley have a group of players now, where looking at the structure of the clubs, Ardfert were in a minor final as recently as last Saturday, and we won’t be in a minor final for a long, long time. We had to amalgamate with Crotta this year, and we only had three or four players on that team.

"I’m saying Kilmoyley to win, just on experience alone. That’s not even thinking twice. We know how to win finals. Ardfert are playing better, yes they are, they have come through three games, they’re in the best position they’ve been in in a number of years but, as I said, this Kilmoyley team has to win while they’re on top, and they know that.”