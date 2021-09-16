Big hitter Cillian Kiely mulling over Offaly comeback for 2022

Kiely could yet be joined in the seniors by younger brother Cathal who came on for the U20s this year following several months of injury issues
Cillian Kiely, left, and Cathal Kiely at the launch of the M. Donnelly All-Ireland Poc Fada finals. The finals in hurling and camogie will be held on the Cooley Mountains on Saturday September 25. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
Paul Keane

Michael Fennelly’s Offaly hurling panel could be boosted by the return of Cillian Kiely for 2022.

The powerful defender is mulling over an inter-county comeback after taking 2021 out for personal reasons.

The Faithful won all of their league and championship games this term, resulting in promotion to Division 1 of the league and to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Kiely could yet be joined in the seniors by younger brother Cathal who came on for the U20s this year following several months of injury issues.

“I opted out this year, I just needed a bit of a break,” said 25-year-old Cillian. “I’m six years with Offaly and I had a few things going on. I have work commitments, I’m hoping to start building a house and we had our first child 17 months ago now so time was getting tight.

“You’re looking at four or five nights a week when you’re leaving the house and it’s not easy. Inter-county hurling is a big commitment.

“The year out has done me no harm really. I’m hurling well enough with the club so I’m happy.

“There’s a decision to make obviously next year, maybe, if they ask me in.

“You’d see a lot of people taking a year out, you see some of the Dublin footballers even stepping out. It is a big commitment. Look, when you’re there, there’s nothing better, but when you step away, you see another side of life as well.”

Kiely is the defending M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada champion having won the senior title in 2019 and 2018.

Along with his brother, they’re expected to feature at the Poc Fada finals on Saturday week at the Cooley Mountains despite a club clash.

“It’s the club championship, we’re hoping it will be changed to Sunday,” said the Kilcormac-Killoughey man.

“Ah look, I’ll be there (at the Poc Fada), I definitely will be there. I’ll just have to sacrifice one or the other but hopefully I’ll get to do the two.

“It’s just this year with Covid and everything it’s different, the club championships are being squeezed in, this is being squeezed in. It’s a tough time but hopefully it’ll work out.”

Younger brother Cathal finds himself in the same bind.

“He’s (due to be) hurling as well,” said Cillian.

“Maybe he might try to keep me hurling and he’ll go up and do the Poc himself! Ah no, he’ll be there on the day as well.”

It remains to be seen if Brendan Cummins, chasing a record 10th senior title, is involved. Kiely, who won the U16 title twice, admitted that he owes a lot to Tipperary stalwart Cummins for his help and advice.

“In my first year of U16, I got talking to Brendan Cummins afterwards and he was telling me the way he trains and the way he does it and I listened to him,” said Kiely.

“It was only when I did my first senior one that I knew where he was coming from.”

