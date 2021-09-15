Meath's Conor Ennis named Minor Footballer of the Year

Meath's Conor Ennis has been named Electric Ireland Minor Footballer of the Year, while eight of the All-Ireland winning Meath side have been selected on the team of the year.

Beaten finalists Tyrone have five players represented, while Cork and Sligo each have one representative on this year’s team.

Ballinabrackey defender Ennis was consistently brilliant throughout the season and provided a major contribution to the Royal County’s wining point in the final.

The team was selected by a panel of GAA experts and was determined in part by Electric Ireland’s ‘Player of the Week’ initiative on Twitter.

The Electric Ireland Minor Football Team of the Year

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year

1. Daniel Walsh (Cork and Douglas)

2. Conor Ennis (Meath and Ballinabrackey)

3. Liam Kelly (Meath and Ratoath)

4. Callan Kelly (Tyrone and Cookstown)

5. Tomás Corbett (Meath and Ratoath)

6. Shea O’Hare (Tyrone and Ardboe)

7. Shaun Leonard (Meath and Naomh Colmcille)

8. Ruairí McHugh (Tyrone and Coalisland)

9. Jack Kinlough (Meath and St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

10. Cormac Devlin (Tyrone and Ardboe)

11. Seán Emmanuel (Meath and St Patrick’s)

12. Ronan Cassidy (Tyrone and Donaghmore)

13. Hughie Corcoran (Meath and Drumbaragh Emmets)

14. Oisín Ó Murchú (Meath and Naomh Colmcille)

15. Luke Marren (Sligo and Bunninadden)

The winner of the 2021 Electric Ireland Minor Football Special Recognition Award is the Moynalty/Carnaross Minor Panel who took part in a 1,200km walk/run during five days of lockdown, when training was not possible, to raise funds for Jigsaw – who help young people suffering from emotional, mental health and addiction problems. The fundraiser, ‘Minor for Minors’, raised over €5,000 for Jigsaw and raised awareness of the charity’s services amongst the young people in the community, who may find need to avail of Jigsaw’s services in the future.

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said “I would like to congratulate the Electric Ireland Minor Football Team of the Year and specifically Conor Ennis, the Electric Ireland Minor Football Player of the Year, on their achievements during the 2021 Minor Football season. The level of talent on display during this year’s Minor Football Championship has been incredible and I have no doubt many of these young men will go on to have a significant impact on their counties for many years to come.

"It has been a privilege to watch them perform to such a high level during the 2021 season. A special thanks also goes to the parents of all Minor players and also the coaches who have moulded and mentored these young men into the people they are today. I would also like to congratulate the Moynalty/Carnaross Minor panel who went above and beyond for their local community by raising life changing funds for Jigsaw. They epitomise what the Minor Championships is about and they are a credit to our great games”