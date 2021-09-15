GPA: Pundits shouldn’t make criticism of GAA players personal

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have stressed pundits should avoid personalising their criticism of players.

Following Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC final, after which some Mayo footballers were singled out in the media, GPA head of communications Kieran McSweeney highlighted how some remarks impact the lives of players.

“It takes more than one player to win an All-Ireland and it takes more than one player to lose an All-Ireland,” said McSweeney.

“To single out any one individual in the direct aftermath of a game, I would leave it up to other people to decide if that’s a fair and decent thing to do.

“There is a responsibility on all journalists, pundits, editors, analysts, and broadcasters to be fair and honest and not personalise issues. In the vast majority of cases, that is the coverage that appears around Gaelic games.

“The vast majority of pundits are former players and know what it is to play the game. However, there are some who are out of it longer than others. The vast majority talk and write about it because they love Gaelic games. They are to coming to from a very positive place and they are being fair with their criticism and they are balanced.

“What I would say is people need to be aware that they’re talking about people and amateurs who go back to their jobs and their studies and their families. What is said and written about them can have an impact on them outside of their sport and pundits and editors need to be mindful of that. We all say things we regret from time to time. None of us are saints but we have to be cognisant of this.”

The result in the All-Ireland SHC final was even more conclusive but McSweeney reports that no player has “specifically reached out” to the GPA for support after either game. “The support that is there but they do know it is there for them and I can’t emphasise that enough.

“All of the support services are there all the way to counselling. If any sort of issue is there, there is counselling services. While we don’t get told about the nature of the conversations, we are aware of the general themes and online abuse hasn’t appeared as one of them to date.”

The GPA have taken a number of steps to educate players about the dos and don’ts of reacting to social media abuse. “We try and arm our membership with the tools to deal with it,” McSweeney explained.

“They know they’re in the public eye, they know there will be people who make comments about them and the vast majority are fair and positive. Look at the great reaction to the video of Ronan McNamee coming over to embrace his mother after the All-Ireland final. There are positives to social media.

“We have worked with Dr Kieran File of the University of Warwick who has only in the past number of months developed a number of videos exclusively for our memberships about the pros and cons of social media. They involve dealing with the trolls and making sure where players are potentially subjected to threatening behaviour and we would always encourage them to make the relevant authorities aware.”

McSweeney insists people on social media have a duty to condemn personal abuse when it is directed at players. “It’s also down to people’s peers calling them out and highlighting when they are being over-the-top. There is a responsibility there.”

He underlined the positives emanating from the weekend. “RTÉ had over 1m viewers for the game on Saturday, their most watched programme to date, and then you had viewers on Sky, GAAGo, and GAA clips.

“The attendance was 40,000 plus and there would probably have been another 150,000 if they could have been accommodated. There is massive support and interest in our games and that is massively appreciated by players because we went through last year when there was nobody in the stadiums and it just wasn’t the same.

“Keyboard warriors and people directing abuse at players and those who would feel they can write and speak about them who wouldn’t in their wildest dreams say the same things in front of them, they are a tiny minority and that needs to be stressed.”