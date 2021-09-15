Munster GAA will not pay any grants this year

Munster GAA will not be issuing grants this year, with any return to grant payments in 2022 dependent on Munster championship venues being permitted to operate at full capacity.

The Munster Council paid out €5.7m in grants across 2018 and 2019, but the hit to Munster coffers over the past two years because of Covid-related crowd restrictions has meant just €91,000 was handed out in 2020, with not a single grant to be issued this year.

Munster GAA treasurer Dermot ‘Weeshie’ Lynch said it is the Council’s aspiration to recommence the issuing of grants next year, but any such return is tied to the crowd restrictions in place when Munster championship games throw-in.

Income collected by Munster GAA for 2021 has so far reached €1,550,000, a slight increase on last year’s €1.44m. This year’s total, though, still represents less than one fifth of the 2019 pre-Covid take of €9m. Just over one third of this year’s €1.55m income is derived from gate receipts. Of the €550,000 in gate receipts pocketed, €334,000 came from the four Munster SHC games, which were watched by 12,200 spectators; €155,000 from five Munster SFC games, which were watched by 10,800 spectators; and €61,500 from 20 Munster Minor and U20 championship games, which were watched by 9,200 spectators.

Even with the partial return of supporters this year, the 2021 gate receipts figure is still 90% down on the 2019 gate receipts total of €5.35m.

Fogarty said the Council won’t be in a position to recommence grant payments until Munster championship venues return to full capacity.

“Gate receipts is where the money comes from. If you don’t have crowds at your games and you don’t have people at your gates, the money won’t be there to pay grants,” he explained.

“The one thing we know for certain is the minute we see full return of capacity to games, that is when our revenue streams will start flowing again. 90-95% of the money we bring in goes back out again in the form of costs involved in running our fixtures, administration, and grants.”

The treasurer also insisted that GAA units who carried out redevelopment or construction work during the last two years can still receive grants for this work when the Council’s revenue streams return to pre-pandemic levels.

“There will be no one penalised or disadvantaged because of the fact that they did do work during Covid, where in normal circumstances they would have got grants for said work. What we are advising everyone is keep all the receipts from the work you have done or are currently doing, and once we get our revenue streams going again we will be reviewing all applications that should have come in during the Covid years. Just because they didn’t receive a grant doesn’t mean they won’t get one, it is simply delayed.”