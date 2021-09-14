Galway goalkeeper hits crossbar after audacious 80m solo run

Had it come off, it would have been a score that underlined the sweeper-keeper phenomenon in Gaelic football but the audacity of Claregalway goalkeeper Conor Flaherty’s goal attempt in Pearse Stadium last Saturday week should be applauded.

Four points down to last year’s county champions Maigh Cuilinn with a couple of minutes of normal time remaining in their Group 3 senior championship game, the 2020 U20 All-Ireland football winner went for broke, soloing from his 45-metre line up to outside the opposition’s 20m line where he pinged a shot that spanked the upright.