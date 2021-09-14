Galway goalkeeper hits crossbar after audacious 80m solo run

Had it come off, it would have been a score that underlined the sweeper-keeper phenomenon in Gaelic football
Galway’s Conor Flaherty. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 19:38
John Fogarty

Had it come off, it would have been a score that underlined the sweeper-keeper phenomenon in Gaelic football but the audacity of Claregalway goalkeeper Conor Flaherty’s goal attempt in Pearse Stadium last Saturday week should be applauded.

Four points down to last year’s county champions Maigh Cuilinn with a couple of minutes of normal time remaining in their Group 3 senior championship game, the 2020 U20 All-Ireland football winner went for broke, soloing from his 45-metre line up to outside the opposition’s 20m line where he pinged a shot that spanked the upright.

“I was fairly cautious the whole game, Maigh Cuilinn pressed well and we were four points down and the whole thing opened up,” recalled the dual star. “I just said ‘why not’, so I chanced it and all the lads spread out and brought their men with them. I just saw the gap.

“I probably won’t get the chance again now because other teams might have seen it. The management were okay with me doing it at the time but if it was any earlier I imagine there would have been war.” 

An All-Ireland U20 football and Leinster U20 hurling winner on the same December weekend last year, a goal would have been another indication of the young man’s talent.

Eventually losing by one point to Maigh Cuilinn, Flaherty and Claregalway hope to recover when they face An Cheathrú Rua in this Saturday’s second-round clash.

“They are a senior team for the last 25 years and we have to give them the same respect as Maigh Cuilinn. We are a young team and we have to make sure we keep our focus now.”

Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

GAA launch strategic plan survey for players, members, and supporters

