Micheál Donoghue edging closer to a return as Galway hurling manager

John Fogarty

Micheál Donoghue is edging closer to a return as Galway senior hurling manager, the Irish Examiner understands.

Donoghue has been approached by the county board about succeeding Shane O’Neill who took over from him following his surprise decision to step down in August 2019.

It is believed the 2017 All-Ireland winning boss is interested in taking the reins again after his relationship with a number of county officials cooled.

Davy Fitzgerald had been linked with the position and was expected to be nominated by a number of clubs but would not be interested in his name going forward if Donoghue was willing to return.

Speaking on Ireland AM, Fitzgerald was asked if he was taking up the Galway role. “Not that I know of anyway, so I’m not. I haven’t heard a word about it. Naturally, you’ll have rumours around different things and that’s fine.

“I’ve left Wexford six or seven weeks and I’m enjoying the break. I’m with my local club (Sixmilebridge) and that is actually all I’m concentrating on at the moment.” He continued: “I’ve been involved in hurling for 32 years. I played for 18 years, I’ve been managing the last 14 or whatever. It’s funny, it’s kind of different. I’ll have a summer maybe with no inter-county senior hurling and that and you know what maybe the break will do me no harm.”