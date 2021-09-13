'I find all the ‘Mayo bottled it’ analysis to be shallow'

"Mayo got the details wrong. A lot of it was their execution more than anything."
'I find all the ‘Mayo bottled it’ analysis to be shallow'

11 September 2021; Mayo players Darren Coen, left, and Aidan O'Shea following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Mayo and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 16:48
Larry Ryan

There was unanimous admiration for Tyrone’s verve and skill and gameplan on the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast, but appetite for another Mayo inquest was limited. Particularly another trek down well-worn paths.

 

“I’m really struggling to get the tone right on Mayo, because I think some of the things that have been written about one particular Mayo player and indeed about the general integrity or culture of the team, I find it deplorable,” said Paul Rouse.

“I find all the ‘Mayo bottled it’ analysis to be shallow. If I’m really honest, it’s because I'm disappointed for them, I’m disappointed for the people, for the players, for James Horan. But the simple truth is, Mayo were not good enough on the day.” 

Former Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice was of a similar mind.

“I’m the same. I’ve been there. I felt very sorry for him (Horan) on Saturday evening. They didn’t perform. When you win an All-Ireland we’re talking about the small details. Tyrone got all those right and they deserve huge credit for that. Mayo got the details wrong. A lot of it was their execution more than anything.

“The one thought I did have about Mayo... in one way they’d be better off if they had been beaten by Dublin. Because repeatedly getting to finals and not seeing it out is killer stuff.” 

Fitzmaurice sees a winter of introspection ahead of the Mayo manager.

“When Horan took over in his first stint he transformed them from a team with a soft underbelly into a beast, a hard physical group that were hard to get the better of.

“He realised what was needed to take them from where they were. But there’s a missing link, a chink. He’s a bright guy. He’s going to have to try and figure that out. Because if they keep doing what they are doing they are not going to get there.

“You can talk about the technical side, the lack of variety in attack, the lack of a half-forward line because they are up and down the field all the time. But there is something else missing and James Horan needs to figure that out this winter. 

"What is that missing chink? I think he can figure it out but until they do they are not going to win the All-Ireland."

Oisín McConville does detect a leadership vacuum on the field.

“I didn’t see anyone in particular standing up. It’s ok having leaders defensively, Lee Keegan, Stephen Coen. Oisín Mullen is that ilk. O’Hora, the way he does things, there’s a heroic element.

“But I think the leaders need to be in different areas of the field. I think when you are rudderless from the middle up, it takes someone to stop the play, to have a word, to do whatever. Cillian O’Connor was a huge miss. Organisation pure and simple. Kickouts — how good he is at clamping that down, how much he leads.

“But I think it runs deeper than that. You have to look within, stop looking at the sideline. What was going on on the pitch wasn’t good enough and there was nobody there to call a halt and say let's reset and go again.

“Tyrone have that stuff off to a tee. Small things. I think Mayo are always working on the bigger things and some of the smaller things that incorporate game management are being missed or not being worked on as much.”

 In association with Renault Ireland.

More in this section

Sarah Healy and Aoife Donohue celebrate after the game 12/9/2021 Now Galway want to build a camogie dynasty
Sarah Dervan and Carrie Dolan share a moment after the game 12/9/2021 Sarah Dervan: 'We said that no matter what Cork throw at us, we're going to react' 
Gaelic Football Show: Tyrone grow in front of our eyes, but forget shallow talk of Mayo bottle Gaelic Football Show: Tyrone grow in front of our eyes, but forget shallow talk of Mayo bottle
#mayo gaa
'I find all the ‘Mayo bottled it’ analysis to be shallow'

Football final attracts almost 200,000 more viewers than hurling

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 10

Blackrock
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sat, Sept 11

Glen Rovers
v
Douglas

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices