There was unanimous admiration for Tyrone’s verve and skill and gameplan on the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast, but appetite for another Mayo inquest was limited. Particularly another trek down well-worn paths.

“I’m really struggling to get the tone right on Mayo, because I think some of the things that have been written about one particular Mayo player and indeed about the general integrity or culture of the team, I find it deplorable,” said Paul Rouse.

“I find all the ‘Mayo bottled it’ analysis to be shallow. If I’m really honest, it’s because I'm disappointed for them, I’m disappointed for the people, for the players, for James Horan. But the simple truth is, Mayo were not good enough on the day.”

Former Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice was of a similar mind.

“I’m the same. I’ve been there. I felt very sorry for him (Horan) on Saturday evening. They didn’t perform. When you win an All-Ireland we’re talking about the small details. Tyrone got all those right and they deserve huge credit for that. Mayo got the details wrong. A lot of it was their execution more than anything.

“The one thought I did have about Mayo... in one way they’d be better off if they had been beaten by Dublin. Because repeatedly getting to finals and not seeing it out is killer stuff.”

Fitzmaurice sees a winter of introspection ahead of the Mayo manager.

“When Horan took over in his first stint he transformed them from a team with a soft underbelly into a beast, a hard physical group that were hard to get the better of.

“He realised what was needed to take them from where they were. But there’s a missing link, a chink. He’s a bright guy. He’s going to have to try and figure that out. Because if they keep doing what they are doing they are not going to get there.

“You can talk about the technical side, the lack of variety in attack, the lack of a half-forward line because they are up and down the field all the time. But there is something else missing and James Horan needs to figure that out this winter.

"What is that missing chink? I think he can figure it out but until they do they are not going to win the All-Ireland."

Oisín McConville does detect a leadership vacuum on the field.

“I didn’t see anyone in particular standing up. It’s ok having leaders defensively, Lee Keegan, Stephen Coen. Oisín Mullen is that ilk. O’Hora, the way he does things, there’s a heroic element.

“But I think the leaders need to be in different areas of the field. I think when you are rudderless from the middle up, it takes someone to stop the play, to have a word, to do whatever. Cillian O’Connor was a huge miss. Organisation pure and simple. Kickouts — how good he is at clamping that down, how much he leads.

“But I think it runs deeper than that. You have to look within, stop looking at the sideline. What was going on on the pitch wasn’t good enough and there was nobody there to call a halt and say let's reset and go again.

“Tyrone have that stuff off to a tee. Small things. I think Mayo are always working on the bigger things and some of the smaller things that incorporate game management are being missed or not being worked on as much.”

