Football final attracts almost 200,000 more viewers than hurling

An average of 940,400 viewers tuned in to RTÉ2's live coverage of the All-Ireland SFC final on Saturday.
My ball: Mayo’s Oisin Mullen gets to the ball first as Tyrone’s Brian Kennedy closes in. Picture: David Farrell Photography

Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 16:21
Cian Locke

An average of 940,400 viewers tuned in to RTÉ2's live coverage of the All-Ireland SFC final on Saturday.

That's 75% of those watching TV at the time. Viewing figures peaked at 1,064,800 at the end of the game. There were also 149,000 streams of the game on RTÉ Player.

It exceeds the average of 760,000 viewers who tuned in to watch Limerick's All-Ireland SHC final win over Cork on RTÉ. It's also more than the 876,600 viewers who saw last year's decider between Mayo and Dublin.

Sunday's camogie final between Cork and Galway was watched by an average of 233,600 on RTÉ2
— a 29% audience share. Another 12,800 people streamed the match live on RTÉ Player. 

