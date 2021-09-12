Camogie disciplinary officials not 'qualified enough people' - Cork manager Paudie Murray

Cork manager Paudie Murray has questioned the competency of those who sit on the Camogie Association’s disciplinary committees.

Cork were unsuccessful in their attempts to get Orla Cronin’s semi-final red card rescinded when going before the association’s National Transfers, Hearing and Disciplinary Committee (NTHDC) and National Final Appeals Committee (NFAC) on Tuesday and Friday of last week, with Cronin eventually cleared on Saturday midnight by the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

Murray was reluctant to comment on Cronin’s fight for final involvement as he did not want to take from Galway’s victory, but he did state that once Cork were done with the various Camogie Association committees, they were confident the DRA would greenlight her participation in the decider.

“I just don't think you have qualified enough people in these meetings to handle it correctly,” he said of the various Camogie Association disciplinary committees.

“I have had an experience of the THDC. I knew where this was going no matter what. I think Orla knew that as well and she was quite relaxed about it, that these hearings are a waste of time. She always knew she was going [to the DRA].” Murray said the week-long battle to clear Cronin had no impact on his team’s preparation or performance. He also described as “outstanding” Cronin’s final display, which included four converted frees and a pair from play.

“I haven't been involved in the process but I think they were quite confident that once they got in front [of the DRA] there was only going to be one result there. Orla was preparing herself really from Friday evening onwards.”

Turning to the game itself, the Cork manager said his team retreated instead of pushing on when moving three clear following Katriona Mackey’s goal on 48 minutes.

“We brought Galway on us. That period of time when we went up three, we tried to defend it rather than going at it again. I thought every time we ran at them at that stage we had them in trouble.

“The disappointing thing from my point of view was that we just didn't kick on and put another couple of scores on the board. At this level, you just don't sit back and try to defend a three-point lead with 10 minutes to go.

“Galway managed the game better than us at the closing end of it. At the end of the day, that is where you win the game. You don't win it in the first 10 minutes, it is with 10 minutes to go, managing those situations, and Galway managed it better.”