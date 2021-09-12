Limerick SHC: Aaron Gillane hits Patrickswell back into contention

Patrickswell stormed back into contention in the Limerick SHC with a 13-point victory over Ahane.

Two goals inside 60-seconds in the seventh minute from Aaron Gillane laid the foundation for a 3-21 to 0-17 victory for The Well.

Tom Morrissey hit 11-points for Ahane but his side had no answer to the scoring power of Gillane and his Patrickswell team-mates.

Patrickswell were 3-10 to 0-9 ahead by half-time with Thomas O’Brien notching their third goal mid-way through the half.

They were to end with eight different scorers and Josh Considine helped himself to four points while Jason Gillane had two.

The winners were 3-16 to 0-10 clear before the second-half water break with Cian Fitzgerald and Mark Carmody among the scorers.

Ciaran Barry and Paul O’Halloran had Ahane points but they couldn’t find the goals they needed with Brian Murray standing firm a number of times in the Patrickswell goals.

Kilmallock played themselves back into contention with a last gasp victory over Ballybrown. It finished 0-27 to 2-20 with two injury-time points from Micheal Houlihan securing the win for Tony Considine’s side against a Ballybrown side that led for 57-minutes of the game.

An Aidan O’Connor goal and points from Luke O’Connor and Killian Gavin had Ballybrown were 1-6 to 0-2 ahead at the 10-minute mark.

But points from Houlihan, Robbie Hanley and goalkeeper Barry Hennessy (free) reduced the deficit down to 1-10 to 0-12 at half-time.

Early in the second half a goal from Colin Coughlan helped return Ballybrown into a seven-point lead.

But Kilmallock found their feet and points from Gavin O’Mahony, Philip O’Loughlin and Kevin O’Donnell reduced the lead entering the final quarter.

Oisin O’Reilly leveled for the first time in the 57th minute and then in injury time Houlihan grabbed victory.

A final quarter flourish saw Blackrock defeat Garryspillane 1-19 to 1-16.

Garryspillane had four early points but by the first half water break it was only a 0-6 to 0-4 lead with three points for Dylan Dawson for The Rockies.

At half-time it was a 0-10 to 0-8 lead for Garryspillane with Eoin Sheehan and Dylan O’Shea leading the scoring.

Kevin Palmer points helped Blackrock go ahead early in the second half before a Mark Quinlan goal hit back for Garryspillane; 1-12 to 0-13.

Garryspilane only scored another four points as Paudie Leahy stepped up to inspire the Blackrock win with 1-5 from play included in his tally of 1-12 for the winners.

The game was level 1-15 until the late Blackrock winning scores.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry marked their senior return with a 0-20 to 0-15 win over Monaleen. The newly-promoted side were 0-9 to 0-3 ahead at the first water break with three points from Jack O’Keeffe and one for Kyle Hayes among their tally.

It was a 0-12 to 0-5 half-time lead with Shaun Barry and Darren O’Connell points for the winners.

In the second half their advantage was out to 11-points. But then came a Monaleen fight back with seven successive scores - Mark O'Dwyer frees, Donnacha O’Dalaigh and Andrew La Touche Cosgrave leading the way.

A Kyle Hayes score steadied Kildimo-Pallaskenry and they saw out the win.