GAA push back Special Congress on football championship format to October

The GAA’s Special Congress that was due to be held on Saturday, September 18, has been pushed back to next month.
The Croke Park gathering, which was due to debate outstanding motions not heard at Annual Congress this year including the format for next year’s All-Ireland senior football championship, will go ahead in October after further debate about the structure proposals.
Croke Park are keen for counties to have more time to discuss the two recommendations put forward by the fixtures review committee - the four provincial conferences of eight teams and the All-Ireland SFC league based on the current Allianz competition. Both include the Tailteann Cup and are on an experimental basis.
Should both fail to receive the 60% support required to come into force, delegates will be asked if they back the Super 8, which ran in 2018 and ’19, or the previous qualifier system.
In the 50th year of the awards, the PwC All-Stars are pencilled in for Friday, November 5, in the National Convention Centre in Dublin.