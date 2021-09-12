O'Neill's show fighting spirit to salvage share of the spoils

Fr O’ Neill’s 2-17 Newcestown 3-14

Championship favourites and last year’s beaten finalists Fr O'Neill's were put to the pin of their collars to salvage a point against battling Newcestown at Pàirc Uí Rinn Sunday but they also served notice their eyes are clearly on promotion with a battling finish that almost got them over the line.

Trailing by four points entering injury-time, a point from substitute Paudie McMahon and a deflected 63rd-minute goal from Joe Millerick tied things up in a hectic finish and Declan Dalton, who hit nine points in all, had a chance to win it but his huge last gasp free went outside the post to Newcestown’s delight.

No question Newcestown deserved their point, and maybe more, for they were really solid all through the game. Despite O’Neill’s starting the game well, with midfielders Mark O’Keeffe and Daniel Harrington shining and leading 0-3 to 0-1, Newcestown served notice they were up for the contest when Jack Meade goaled in the seventh minute after a bad mistake by Ryan Kenneally.

And they weren’t finished yet as David Buckley hammered home a second in the 11th minute after being set up by Dinneen. It earned them a deserved 2-3 to 0-6 entering the first water break after some excellent hurling.

Sean O’Donovan then tacked on an excellent point but they were rocked in the 22nd minute when O’Keeffe’s long delivery went all the way to the net, referee Ciarán O’Regan first consulting with his umpires.

Still, O’Neill’s were always up for the battle and were level until a third Newcestown goal and a second from Buckley, after being set up by Twomey, earned the Carbery men a 3-7 to 1-11 interval lead.

Dalton’s shooting soon had Fr O’Neill’s level on the restart and Newcestown were almost in for a fourth goal in the 40th minute but Jack Meade fired wide. But a couple of good points from Dinneen and Richard O'Sullivan had Newcestown 3-12 to 1-14 lead entering the second water break.

It was in the final quarter O’Neill’s showed their mettle. Full-back Cian O’Neill denied Dalton a certain goal with a terrific block and Billy Dunne shot agonizingly wide as the pressure mounted on a very solid Newcestown rearguard but then came that terrific finish which earned O’Neill’s a share of the spoils.

Newcestown boss Charlie Wilson was happy enough afterwards. “We gave them opportunities and they took them. To be fair Fr O’ Neill’s are a good side but I felt we closed the gap on last year when they beat us in the semi-final and I am happy with that. We are looking forward to the Cloyne game next week now.”

O’Neill’s boss Robbie Dalton was honest. “We got out of jail, no doubt about that. But in fairness the lads never gave up and showed some good fight. We might even have won it. I’m happy with the point, it was hard earned, we’ll see how we are against Killeagh next week now.”

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: D. Dalton (0-9, 6f), M. O’Keeffe (1-2), J. Millerick (1-0), D. Harrington, K. O’Sullivan (0-2 each), B. Dinneen, P. McMahon (0-1 each).

Newcestown scorers: D. Buckley (2-1), J. Meade (1-2), C. Dinneen (0-5), R. O’Sullivan (0-3, 2f), S. O’ Donovan (0-2), E. Kelly (0-1).

FR O’NEILL’S: C. Sloane; M. Millerick, S. O’Connor, E. Motherway; K. O’Sullivan, T. Millerick, R. Kenneally; M. O’ Keeffe, D. Harrington; Joe Millerick, C. Broderick, J. Hankard; John Millerick, D. Dalton, B. Dunne.

Subs: R. Cullinane for O’Sullivan (13m), P. McMahon for Kenneally (ht), K. O’Sullivan for John Millerick (35m), C. O’Connor for O’Keeffe (57m), M. Motherway for Hankard (62m).

NEWCESTOWN: C. Wilson; M. McSweeney, C. Twomey, J. Kelleher; F. Keane, E. Collins, C. O’Donovan; T. Twomey, C. Dinneen; S. O’Donovan, J. Meade, L. Meade; R. O’Sullivan, E. Kelly, D. Buckley.

Subs: J. Crowley for Collins (bs 35m), S. O’Sullivan for R. O’ Sullivan (54m), C. Keane for Kelly (55m).

Referee: C. Ó Regan (Ballyhea).