Thousands welcome All-Ireland champions home

The All-Ireland champions returned to a rapturous reception in Omagh, where around 8,000 fans turned out on Sunday to celebrate with their heroes.

A homecoming event at Healy Park attracted generations of Tyrone fans, some of whom had waited almost a lifetime to witness the county’s first All-Ireland triumph back in 2003, many others who had never experienced the joy until last Saturday, when the Red Hands overcame Mayo in the decider.

County chairman Michael Kerr hailed the management and players for the massive lift they have given to a community facing testing times.

Speaking from a temporary stage on the playing surface, he said: “Personally on behalf of the management committee, the county committee and all the Gaels of Tyrone, I want to thank Feargal, Brian, this backroom team and this complete group of players for all they've done for our community over this last number of years, especially this year during such difficult and testing times. Well done to you all, it's been great."

The Sam Maguire Cup was absent due to Covid protocols, and will remain in Croke Park until such time as health regulations permit its return to the Red Hand county for the first time in 13 years.

Cathal McShane, a goal-scoring hero off the bench in both semi-final and final, spoke of his delight at being able to offer the supporters an opportunity to celebrate with them on their home ground.

“For years without having that much success, the fans were needing a day like yesterday and like today, to celebrate in style,” he said.

“It’s just unbelievable. I remember growing up, just seeing the sea of white and red. It was just unbelievable to come in there and see how many people have made so much effort to come out and support us today.”

He continued: “I feel very proud to represent Tyrone every time, and the fans travel all around Ireland to support us. So it’s on days like that you do it for the fans. I think you can see it out there, they’re absolutely buzzing. When we went on stage there the reception was unbelievable, and the reception was just class to see, that sea of white and red.”

And the Owen Roes clubman believes Tyrone can retain the All-Ireland title.

“We want to win more All-Irelands, and they haven’t been as frequent this past few years. Obviously Saturday was a fantastic day for the group and we’re just very proud to have got over the line.”