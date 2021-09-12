Smothering grenades and running to the next fire

The skill is in timing the performance.

I am trying hard to remember, quarrying through past finals, focusing admittedly on Dublin more than most and wondering: when was the last time All-Ireland winners executed so much so close to perfection, delivered so much of their best as a collective?

Of course, Saturday wasn’t perfect, perfection doesn’t exist, save perhaps in a gymnastic or ice-skating routine, and even then, there’s nits to be picked by judges if they were of a mind. But Tyrone’s interpretation of everything coached into them, expected of them, and all Mayo could throw at them, was off the charts on Saturday. Unquantifiably good.

With the ball, they were nigh unflappable (Frank Burns’s ballooned pass up the wing on the Cusack Stand side in the final minutes comes to mind only as an exception), even if one can argue whether Darren McCurry had the time or not to pick up that goal chance in the first half.

Without it, Tyrone were fire and ice, smothering grenades, running to the next fire. And looking almost graceful doing it. Mayo relish organised mayhem, Tyrone crave order. But it’s their own order. They committed to three times as many tackles as Mayo, and Mayo are supposed to be the manic ones.

Saturday was All-Ireland final day, the biggest of their careers. It is to their credit that we pretty much knew what we would get from Tyrone (though not of Mayo, significantly), and they exceeded all our expectations by some distance. When coaches speak of periodising their preparation, very few – like, very few – have this scale of synchronisation in mind. Tyrone’s lab setting at Garvaghy looks like carnage, I bet. But there they bent and hammered themselves and their gameplan into shape for Kerry and Mayo.

“You have to be able to take it on the chin if something says you’ve done something wrong,” keeper Niall Morgan says of the squad environment. “We have the trust to know that if someone gives you a negative it’s for a good reason.”

Selfless work too frequent to be a coincidence

That was a lot better from Tyrone All-Ireland winner Sean Cavanagh Saturday night on RTÉ. Before the Kerry semi-final, he played Tyrone defence attorney against the world. It looked poor and made one question whether pundits with vested interests are a good or bad fit. Post the county’s fourth All-Ireland, Cavanagh painted an insightful backdrop to the ‘No I in Team’ style of Brian Dooher and Fergal Logan. This is very evident from their public utterances. Both are courteous, respectful and engaging. County Boards surely realise that their management are front of house ambassadors for the brand? The Tyrone players play with the same personality. Conor McKenna’s no-look handpass for McCurry’s decisive goal was breathtaking on a number of levels – its execution and unselfishness, never mind its significance. But roll back the tape a few seconds and watch Darragh Canavan glance at McCurry’s run, compute it was better-placed than his own and deliberately slow down to draw Enda Hession and Stephen Coen to him, thus freeing up McCurry’s lane. We rattle off the ‘finding the colleague in the best position’ stuff as a cant. Dooher and Logan’s Tyrone live it.

So what’s changed since Mickey?

Only those inside know for sure how Mickey Harte’s final season contrasts with the first campaign under Brian Dooher and Logan (Doogan?). Twelve of the 15 that started Saturday played on Nov 1st last when Donegal ended Tyrone’s Championship in Ballybofey. Two weeks later Mickey walked but few doubted there was plenty of nascent talent emerging. McShane was working his way back, McKenna was back from Australia, McGeary a year older. And then there was Con Kilpatrick of Edendork who has blossomed spectacularly.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE: Conn Kilpatrick celebrates after the game

One can see why management trust him with the No 9 jersey. Hard, selfless running throughout the final aside, he is one of the primary reasons Tyrone’s length restarts worked to such telling effect. The fetch for the second goal (scored by club mate McCurry) had an epochal feel to it, a David Moran for Kerry in the 2008 semi final replay against Cork, or Michael Darragh McAuley’s lunge towards Kevin McManamon in the 2013 semi win against the Kingdom.

The long bombs were defused by Kerry in the semi-final on August 28 but Tyrone went to the skies again for Saturday’s final. Is that unshakeable belief in the plan, is it the plan tweaked or a potential chink spotted in Mayo’s set-up? More likely it's something more basic: This works for us, we will work it, and then work it some more. These are the small gains, the grains of rice that tip the scales.

Hat tip to Fergal Logan for his Páidi Ó Se mention in that regard afterwards.

Tyrone mixed it marvellously. And Mayo?

Aidan O’Shea is being eviscerated on social media. Water is wet. Apart from being facile and somewhat nonsensical, it also betrays a dearth of understanding of what went on at Croke Park.

O’Shea wasn’t as influential as he could have been. We know that. He’s gone through another final, his seventh, without a score. We know that too. No-one is exonerating him here. With the nous on a McCurry, he might have sold Ronan McNamee the slip and goaled in the first half when the chance was all on his good, ciotog side. But those in the stadium also saw in the first period the Breaffy man isolated on the edge of the Tyrone square, McNamee realising how fraught the moments could be if Mayo rolled the dice. Not once did Mayo test the full-back’s pulse. The first time Mayo threw O’Shea a bone, it was a rock from Durcan in the second half that was closer to O’Shea’s ankles than over his head. This isn’t giving him a pass. Gaelic football is a tremendously precise pursuit nowadays and the thought of doing anything as reckless and irresponsible as testing the opposition’s back door seems to be anathema to most inter-county coaches.

OVER THE TOP: Tyrone's Cathal McShane scores the first goal of the game

But look at the other crowd Saturday. It was a precise aerial delivery from Conor Meyler over the Mayo cover that delivered Tyrone’s first goal for Cathal McShane. Later on, Peter Harte caught a calculated risk deep in Mayo territory for the mark and score. O’Shea’s 32 next birthday. He isn’t going to be getter quicker and he’s no longer the wrecking ball we’ve seen in the past but one judiciously placed grenade might have done the trick. Mayo sold O’Shea’s remaining best assets short on Saturday.

Let’s hear it for Joe

When news broke that Joe McQuillan had been appointed to referee the All-Ireland football final, a mild pang of anxiety came over me that the Cavan man might have a disproportionate influence on the decider. I have no explanation for this irrational fear. Perhaps being from Kerry has something to do with it.

As things turned out, we needn’t have concerned ourselves. McQuillan got almost all the big All-Ireland final decisions right. The Padraig O’Hora incident was not a penalty, even if the same player was lucky himself not to be in the bin when he dragged down Darren McCurry in the first half (‘if anyone knows a black card, I do’, protested Sean Cavanagh in an interesting cocktail of guilt and expertise). The Burns pick up was an obvious penalty as was the Matthew Ruane red card. Well they were obvious once I’d seen them on the monitor three or four times.

There will always be Killarney

Drat. Didn’t get to ask Fergal Logan afterwards whether they had actually trained in Killarney the morning of their League six abuse by Kerry in June. Something about having to go drink beer. Everything about that day still intrigues. A new management, undressed in the Kingdom, 6-15 to 1-14. That can fairly empty the tank of self-worth. Back to Square One? Shake it off and move on? Whatever you reckon, what a brilliant jumping-off point for the championship.

But before the inquest came the session.

"We had a great night, ironically, with Killarney and all the rest,” Logan smiled after Saturday. “It was a six-goal mauling and that stripped everybody bare, including myself and Brian. It was a lesson in football and aggression and cuts and how to score goals and we were everywhere, all over the shop and people were entitled to say, 'what the heck's going on in Tyrone there?'. We knew it wasn't the end of the world, but it wasn't a pretty bus journey home the next day.”

But if they trained Saturday morning – some in the gym, more reputedly going for a run in the National Park – maybe it was a fishing expedition all along. Maybe it was a road-test to confirm their instinct that Tyrone had to formulate a hybrid system. Maybe Peter Keane knew best when he said take the goals out of that one lads and there wasn’t a whole pile in it...

Quote of the day

“The question I would ask is ‘why wait a year or two?’ You might have only one chance so you make the most of it whenever you can. And let’s face it, we had the rub of the green at times and we needed it, particularly in the semi-final, we got a right bit of luck. (So) the way we look at it with the players is 'don’t wait until tomorrow, do what you can today'. You never know, you might never be back in an All-Ireland final. You have to grasp that opportunity when it comes.”

- Brian Dooher