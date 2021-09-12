McCormick and Kelly shine as Saffrons shock Kilkenny

All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final

Antrim 2-21

Kilkenny 2-13

The talents of Róisín McCormick and Maeve Kelly have long been signposted through the schools and underage structures in Antrim and they delivered on the biggest stage when inspiring the Saffrons to victory in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final at Croke Park on Sunday.

The duo hit 1-14 points between them, and with Catrine Dobbin also weighing in with 1-2, Antrim secured both the silverware and promotion to the senior ranks.

The game was decided in a matter of minutes before the second water break - just after a goal from a 20m free by Sophie O’Dwyer in the 43rd minute had pulled Kilkenny within four points.

But McCormick and Kelly responded immediately with points before Dobbin pounced for a goal that killed off Kilkenny hopes.

Antrim led 1-11 to 0-9 at half-time and only three of those scores came from placed balls as the teams revelled in the open spaces.

Kilkenny started very well and their three half-forwards had pointed inside five minutes, after Kelly handed Antrim an early lead. The Cats though surged ahead with Sarah Walsh (2), Eva Hynes, and Ciara O’Keeffe pointing.

Antrim have a nice mix of youth and experience, with the likes of Chloe Drain and Maeve Connolly on the panel that won the Premier Junior title in 2010, while McCormick and Kelly have built up a lot of game time in recent years

They stayed calm though they were extremely fortunate in the eighth minute when Danielle Quigley struck the butt of their post and the normally deadly Hannah Scott fresh-aired from the rebound.

Kilkenny will wonder what a goal would have done then, particularly as Antrim went straight up the field for McCormick to point. The Loughgiel prodigy followed up with another couple of scores, supplemented by a Lucia McNaughton point for the Saffrons to hit the front, a lead they held at the water break.

O’Dwyer equalised from a free but Kelly lit up Croke Park with a brilliant individual goal in the 21st minute, picking up possession around 30 yards out, side-stepping wonderfully and then showing good strength to bear down on Sinéad Farrell.

Thereafter it was all about composure, the Ballycastle star regathering after an initial hook to fire low to the net from a rapidly tightening angle. The gap opened to five and that’s how it was at the change of ends.

Kelly had a glorious point after 38 seconds of the restart and the lead was seven when O’Dwyer stunned everyone with her strike. The reply told you all you needed to know about the mentality of the Paul McKillen- and Jim McKernan-managed outfit and the streaked clear, with a flurry of outstanding points after Dobbin’s goal.

Sarah Crowley found the net in injury time for Kilkenny but by then, the verdict was in no doubt.

Scorers for Antrim: R McCormick 0-9(4fs); M Kelly 1-5; C Dobbin 1-2; N O’Neill 0-3; L McNaughton, A Magill 0-1 each Scorers for Kilkenny: S O’Dwyer 1-5(0-4fs); S Crowley 1-0; S Walsh, E Hynes 0-2 each; C Phelan, C O’Keeffe, D Quigley, T Donnelly 0-1 each

ANTRIM: C Graham, C Drain, N Donnelly, M Lynn, C Patterson, C Conlon, M Connolly, L McNaughton, N O’Neill, M Kelly, A Boyle, A Magill, R McCormick, C Laverty, C Dobbin.

Subs: A Connolly for Laverty (38), K Carey McAleese for Magill (50), S Devlin for Patterson (60), L McKenna for Boyle (60+1), K McKillop for M Connolly (60+1)

KILKENNY: S Farrell, N Leahy, R Phelan, C Murphy, S Crowley, L Fennelly, T Fitzgerald, L Hegarty, C Phelan, E Hynes, S Walsh, C O’Keeffe, S O’Dwyer, H Scott, D Quigley.

Subs: J Leahy for Hegarty (36), T Donnelly for Quigley inj (43), S O’Keeffe for Fitzgerald (46), C Dowling for Scott (55), R O’Keeffe for C O’Keeffe (57)

Referee: Conor Quinlan (Galway)