Darren McCarthy hits 2-5 as Ballymartle blast past Mallow

Darren McCarthy. File photo: Larry Cummins

Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 16:05
John Coleman

Ballymartle 5-16 Mallow 1-17

A devastating burst after half-time set the stage for Ballymartle to claim the points in this Co-op Superstores Cork SAHC Group B game played in Blarney this afternoon.

The Carrigdhoun side trailed by 1-9 to 1-8 after a tight and competitive first half but a stunning 3-2 haul in the eight minutes after the break meant that there was no way back for Mallow.

Darren McCarthy struck for the first goal of the salvo, his second of the game, after being set up by Shane Cummins. McCarthy then turned provider for Luke O’Callaghan who finished with aplomb before two points from McCarthy and Jack Dwyer left Mallow reeling.

Then, Shane Cummins buried another goal to give Ballymartle an unassailable 4-10 to 1-9 lead.

When Mallow finally cleared their heads, Ronan Sheehan looked set to goal but a stunning block from Colm Coleman diverted the ball over the bar and the Avondhu side must have known that it wasn’t going to be their day.

They kept chipping away, however, with Gary Sweeney and Sheehan keeping the scoreboard ticking over and at one stage the margin was down to five points, but a stunning Brian Corry goal in the final minute of normal time was the cherry on the cake for the men from the south-east.

A tight first half was dominated by two goals at either end. Denis Hayes struck for Mallow’s major after four minutes to give his side a 1-1 to 0-1 lead and that goal allowed them to keep their noses in front throughout the half.

Three points in the 16th minute from Sweeney, Paul Lyons, and Steven O’Callaghan saw them lead by 1-7 to 0-5. Unfortunately for them, however, McCarthy then rattled in his first goal, reacting quickest to a Shane O’Mahony free that came back off the post.

Two Sweeney frees for Mallow were then bettered by three Ballymartle points from O’Mahony, Eoghan O’Leary, and O’Callaghan to leave just one between them at the break.

Then came Ballymartle’s tour-de-force, and next for them is Bride Rovers while Mallow must re-group for an Avondhu derby against Ballyhea.

Scorers for Ballymartle: D McCarthy (2-5, 0-3 frees), L O’Callaghan (1-2), S O’Mahony (0-4, 1 free), S Cummins (1-1), B Corry (1-0), J Dwyer (0-2), A Gould and E O’Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mallow: G Sweeney (0-12, 9 frees, 1 ’65), D Hayes (1-0), R Sheehan and P Lyons (0-2 each), S O’Callaghan (0-1).

Ballymartle: P Allen; TJ Murphy, E Healy, C Coleman; L Corry, S Corry, C Allen; S O’Mahony, S Dorney; E O’Leary, B Corry, S Cummins; D McCarthy, J Dwyer, L O’Callaghan. 

Sub: A Gould for Cummins (50).

Mallow: P Buckley; J O’Hanlon, D Moynihan, S Ó Riordan; F O’Neill, K Sheehan, J Healy; N O’Riordan, T Doyle; G Sweeney, R Sheehan, P Lyons; D Hayes, D Sheehan, S O’Callaghan. 

Subs: M Maher for Doyle (h/t), C O’Driscoll for Healy and M Tobin for O’Callaghan (both 38), D Sheehan for S O’Riordan (45).

Referee: B Murphy (Carrigtwohill).

