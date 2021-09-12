Cashe is queen as Wexford's late charge catches Armagh

Cashe is queen as Wexford's late charge catches Armagh

Wexford players celebrate with the Kathleen Mills cup after their victory over Armagh. 

Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 14:00
Daragh Ó Conchúir, Croke Park

All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie final

Wexford 1-14

Armagh 1-11 

Seven points from Chloe Cashe helped Wexford grind out victory over Armagh in a thrilling All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie final at Croke Park.

Armagh stormed from the traps causing confusion in the Wexford defence with their direct running game. Armagh freetaker punished a number of indiscretions and was unlucky to have a goal ruled out as referee Kevin O’Brien deemed the allocated five seconds for advantage had elapsed.

Cashe shook off an injury from the throw-in to keep her side in touch with placed balls but the Armagh skipper clocked up a brilliant score from play when finishing a strong run by booting over.

The Orchard girls were dominant in this opening quarter, but there was a huge slice of luck to their goal when Eimear Smyth’s low shot slipped under Lara O’Shea’s hurley on the line to nudge them 1-4 to 0-4 clear at the first waterbreak.

Wexford resumed with far more intent however and enforced their running game with huge success. 

Incredibly though their dominance didn't produce the goals which the build-up play deserved. Twice Ciara Banville eschewed Emma Codd in splendid isolation in front of the Armagh posts and shot over on each occasion. Another time, Aideen Brennan overhit a hand pass to the full-forward Codd, while the St Martin’s attacker when she did get the pass, had two powerful shots saved sensationally by Ciarrai Devlin, one tipped over for a point.

Wexford eventually had the ball in the net via the dreadfully unlucky Armagh full-back Nicola Woods after an effort from Lisa Firman hit the post. Banville fired a shot from the rebound which looked to be going wide but the defender's desperate effort to intercept resulted in her shovelling the ball into the net.  

Despite that setback, Armagh were only two points behind at the interval, thanks to a brace of pointed frees by Donnelly to make it 1-8 to 1-6.

Within two minutes of the restart, their talisman extended their advantage with three more converted frees, the last from outside the 65m line.

Tremendous credit must go to the Wexford defence who tightened up and closed down Armagh's attacking avenues.

But ultimately, the Model girls were able to chisel out a few more scores after Ailis Neville cut in from the right to equalise and they had edged back in front by the second water break, 1-11 to 1-10.

Ciara Hill levelled in the 51st minute but Armagh couldn’t score again, while Wexford finished with a massive score by Brennan, another from sub Muireann Fitzpatrick and a final score from a 45 by Cashe.

Scorers for Wexford: C Cashe 0-7(5fs, 2 45s); N Woods own goal; C Banville 0-2; A Brennan, A Neville, E Codd, L Firman, M Fitzpatrick 0-1 each 

Scorers for Armagh: C Donnelly 0-10(9fs); E Smyth 1-0; C Hill 0-1 

WEXFORD: L O’Shea, C Jackman, A Halligan, S Furlong, A Dunne A Brennan, Donohoe, R Cooney, C Cashe, M Cullen, C Banville, A Neville, L Firman, E Codd, E Tomkins. 

Subs: M Fitzpatrick for Cullen (44), K Smyth for Firman (53), K Devereux for Cooney (53), S Figgis for Codd (60) 

ARMAGH: C Devlin, A Harvey, N Woods, S Curry, C Casey, G McWilliams, G McCann, M McArdle, L Donnelly, B Murray, C Donnelly, C Hill, O Murray, C McSorley, E Smyth. 

Subs: E Hayes for McCann inj (40), K Convie for O Murray (50), S Kiernan for McSorley (59), O Curry for B Murray (60+5) Referee: Kevin O’Brien (Limerick)

More in this section

Conor McKenna and Brian Kennedy celebrate with the Sam Maguire 11/9/2021 Conor McKenna: 'That wasn’t as good as we could be'
Cork v Kilkenny - All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Final Orla Cronin cleared to play in All-Ireland final
Mayo v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Padraig Hampsey: 'We've had some tough days over the last couple of years
Mayo v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

'Why wait a year or two?' Tyrone's rookie managers were determined to make most of their 'one chance'

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 10

Blackrock
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sat, Sept 11

Glen Rovers
v
Douglas

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices