Cashe is queen as Wexford's late charge catches Armagh

All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie final

Wexford 1-14

Armagh 1-11

Seven points from Chloe Cashe helped Wexford grind out victory over Armagh in a thrilling All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie final at Croke Park.

Armagh stormed from the traps causing confusion in the Wexford defence with their direct running game. Armagh freetaker punished a number of indiscretions and was unlucky to have a goal ruled out as referee Kevin O’Brien deemed the allocated five seconds for advantage had elapsed.

Cashe shook off an injury from the throw-in to keep her side in touch with placed balls but the Armagh skipper clocked up a brilliant score from play when finishing a strong run by booting over.

The Orchard girls were dominant in this opening quarter, but there was a huge slice of luck to their goal when Eimear Smyth’s low shot slipped under Lara O’Shea’s hurley on the line to nudge them 1-4 to 0-4 clear at the first waterbreak.

Wexford resumed with far more intent however and enforced their running game with huge success.

Incredibly though their dominance didn't produce the goals which the build-up play deserved. Twice Ciara Banville eschewed Emma Codd in splendid isolation in front of the Armagh posts and shot over on each occasion. Another time, Aideen Brennan overhit a hand pass to the full-forward Codd, while the St Martin’s attacker when she did get the pass, had two powerful shots saved sensationally by Ciarrai Devlin, one tipped over for a point.

Wexford eventually had the ball in the net via the dreadfully unlucky Armagh full-back Nicola Woods after an effort from Lisa Firman hit the post. Banville fired a shot from the rebound which looked to be going wide but the defender's desperate effort to intercept resulted in her shovelling the ball into the net.

Despite that setback, Armagh were only two points behind at the interval, thanks to a brace of pointed frees by Donnelly to make it 1-8 to 1-6.

Within two minutes of the restart, their talisman extended their advantage with three more converted frees, the last from outside the 65m line.

Tremendous credit must go to the Wexford defence who tightened up and closed down Armagh's attacking avenues.

But ultimately, the Model girls were able to chisel out a few more scores after Ailis Neville cut in from the right to equalise and they had edged back in front by the second water break, 1-11 to 1-10.

Ciara Hill levelled in the 51st minute but Armagh couldn’t score again, while Wexford finished with a massive score by Brennan, another from sub Muireann Fitzpatrick and a final score from a 45 by Cashe.

Scorers for Wexford: C Cashe 0-7(5fs, 2 45s); N Woods own goal; C Banville 0-2; A Brennan, A Neville, E Codd, L Firman, M Fitzpatrick 0-1 each

Scorers for Armagh: C Donnelly 0-10(9fs); E Smyth 1-0; C Hill 0-1

WEXFORD: L O’Shea, C Jackman, A Halligan, S Furlong, A Dunne A Brennan, Donohoe, R Cooney, C Cashe, M Cullen, C Banville, A Neville, L Firman, E Codd, E Tomkins.

Subs: M Fitzpatrick for Cullen (44), K Smyth for Firman (53), K Devereux for Cooney (53), S Figgis for Codd (60)

ARMAGH: C Devlin, A Harvey, N Woods, S Curry, C Casey, G McWilliams, G McCann, M McArdle, L Donnelly, B Murray, C Donnelly, C Hill, O Murray, C McSorley, E Smyth.

Subs: E Hayes for McCann inj (40), K Convie for O Murray (50), S Kiernan for McSorley (59), O Curry for B Murray (60+5) Referee: Kevin O’Brien (Limerick)