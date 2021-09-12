Orla Cronin cleared to play in All-Ireland final

Cork's Orla Cronin is free to play in this afternoon's All-Ireland Senior Camogie final against Galway following a decision by the Dispute Resolutions Authority on Saturday night.
After failing to overturn decisions at the Camogie’s Hearings committee and the Appeals committee during the week, the DRA Tribunal of Mr. Aaron Shearer BL, Mr. Gareth Robinson BL and Mr. Declan Hallissey granted "an interim order staying the period of suspension pending a full tribunal hearing."
An application to the DRA for interim relief by Ms Orla Cronin of the Cork Senior Camogie team, challenging the decisions of the National Transfers, Hearing and Disciplinary Committee (NTHDC) and National Final Appeals Committee (NFAC) to impose a three-match suspension for an infraction of Striking a player with a hurley in a manner that the Referee deems non-accidental (Rule 44.1.2 (e) Official Guide Part 1 2021/22) arising out of an incident which occurred during the All Ireland Camogie semi-final between Cork and Kilkenny on the 29th August 2021, was upheld by a DRA Tribunal following a hearing in Dublin tonight, 11th September 2021.
Cronin was handed a three-match suspension after receiving a red card from John Dermody in the All-Ireland semi-final win over Kilkenny.
The deliberations took over three hours long before the DRA reached their decision on Saturday night.