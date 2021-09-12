Orla Cronin cleared to play in All-Ireland final

Cork's Orla Cronin is free to play in this afternoon's All-Ireland Senior Camogie final against Galway following a decision by the Dispute Resolutions Authority on Saturday night.

After failing to overturn decisions at the Camogie’s Hearings committee and the Appeals committee during the week, the DRA Tribunal of Mr. Aaron Shearer BL, Mr. Gareth Robinson BL and Mr. Declan Hallissey granted "an interim order staying the period of suspension pending a full tribunal hearing."